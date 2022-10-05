The circuit judge embroiled in a conduct complaint faces two new charges, alleging that he obstructed justice, intimidated witnesses and refused to comply with the terms of his temporary suspension, the body investigating him announced Tuesday.
Jamie Jameson, who sits on the bench in Marshall and Calloway counties, was temporarily suspended in August after an emergency hearing in front of the Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC).
At that hearing, the commission determined it was in the “best interest of justice” to suspend Jameson with pay, pending the outcome of his full hearing, set for a full week beginning Oct. 17.
According to the new charges, Jameson contacted the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) late last month, complaining about a JCC subpoena and asking the office not to comply — a request the office denied.
Jameson is also accused of contacting his staff and instructing them to remove boxes from his office and to refuse to provide the commission with any documents.
According to the complaint, the AOC instructed Jameson’s staff to deny his request, at which point Jameson instructed his staff to send documents to him for review before providing them to the JCC — an order AOC again told the staff to disregard as unlawful.
The commission also accuses Jameson of “a pattern of noncompliance and interference with JCC orders,” including contacting his staff for court-related purposes and using judicial resources.
The complaint alleges Jameson continues to keep and use two laptops owned by the court system, and has used his official email address.
Jameson also contacted staff to request copies of documents he was no longer allowed to access, according to the complaint.
The two new charges bring the total amount of counts against Jameson to six.
The first four charges involve allegations that Jameson improperly pressured attorneys to support his campaign, misused his contempt powers and improperly treated attorneys and other parties in court and created at least the appearance of conflicts of interest involving his position with community organizations.
Following the full hearing, the commission can acquit Jameson of the charges, or vote to suspend him without pay or remove him from the bench for the remainder of his term.
Jameson is running against public defender Andrea Moore in November’s election.
He has contended the charges against him are politically motivated, and directly accused the JCC of being used as a political tool during the hearing in August.
