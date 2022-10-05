The circuit judge embroiled in a conduct complaint faces two new charges, alleging that he obstructed justice, intimidated witnesses and refused to comply with the terms of his temporary suspension, the body investigating him announced Tuesday.

Jamie Jameson, who sits on the bench in Marshall and Calloway counties, was temporarily suspended in August after an emergency hearing in front of the Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In