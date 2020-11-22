CLINTON — Janie Bugg Holder, 69, of Clinton, passed away at 11:13 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
She was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and retired nurse from the Hickman County Health Department.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Holder, of Clinton; two sons, David (Sherry) Holder, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Darrin (Jennifer) Holder, of Fulgham; mother, Martha Marie Bugg, of Fulgham; three sisters, Cynthia (Robert) Davis, of Boaz, Laura Bugg, of Clinton, and Anita Bugg, of Nashville, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Savanna Scissom, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Cody Pattee, of Murfreesboro, Landon Holder, of Fulgham, and Miller Holder, of Fulgham.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Aaron Bugg.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at New Harmony Baptist Church, with Rev. Cory Holt officiating. Burial will follow in the Clark Cemetery.
Friends may call between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday at the New Harmony Baptist Church. Donations: The Gideons, P.O. Box 1325, Fulton, KY 42041.
Due to the state-mandated guidelines, visitations and services are limited to 25 individuals. Please wear a mask at all times and continue maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing the entire time.
Brown Funeral Home in Clinton are in charge of the services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.