MURRAY — Jane Cooper Gaines, 80, of Murray, died on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was the owner of Jack and Jill Daycare for many years. She retired from Murray State University in 2006. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Gaines; a daughter, Krista Albrecht, of Roswell, Georgia; a granddaughter, Addison Albrecht; and a twin sister, Jean Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Annie Lee Brandon Cooper; and a sister.
A private family funeral will be held today, December 13, 2020, with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. today at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to South Pleasant Grove Church, c/o Ronnie Jackson, 2615 Taylor Store Road, Murray, KY 42071; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tributes and memories can be posted by visiting www.imesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.