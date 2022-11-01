The Judicial Conduct Commission’s 3-2 vote to temporarily suspend Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson violated its governing statutes, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday.
In a 6-0 vote, the court ruled to issue a writ of prohibition in Jameson’s favor, vacating the temporary suspension with pay that has kept him off the bench in Marshall and Calloway Counties since August.
Justice Shea Nickell previously recused himself from deliberation on the case.
Jameson, who faces seven counts of misconduct from the JCC, was temporarily suspended after the commission found it “in the best interest of justice” to take him off the bench immediately.
Jameson’s legal team, headed by Paducah attorney Rick Walter, argued that the 3-2 vote violated explicit language in the Supreme Court rules governing the JCC, which states at least four votes are needed to suspend a judge for good cause.
JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando argued in response that the suspension was not punitive toward Jameson, and was with pay, therefore did not fall under the sanctions that require at least four votes to suspend.
Jameson appealed the suspension itself, but the court found the order didn’t meet the conditions necessary for an appeal.
The court however did let stand Jameson’s request for the writ of prohibition, and ordered on Friday that issue should be expedited.
Mando filed the JCC’s response Monday morning, and by Monday afternoon, the state’s high court ruled in Jameson’s favor.
The opinion, signed by Chief Justice John Minton notes “the error’s correction is necessary for the orderly administration of justice in its plainest sense: it ensures that the Commission, an agency constitutionally created to administer justice regarding the judiciary in the Commonwealth, follows the prescribed procedures to impose disciplinary action.”
The order also notes that the commission’s findings, conclusions and order are still pending, following Jameson’s formal hearing last month, and takes no position on the facts of the case.
Jameson’s latest hearing featured four days of testimony on allegations of bid-rigging, witness tampering, subpoena noncompliance, conflicts of interest, improper fundraising and temperament issues.
Jameson said Monday that he’ll be back on the bench in Calloway County for the civil docket this morning, and he doesn’t expect any major roadblocks to resuming his work, other than “just knocking the rust off.”
“We’ve got a great team over in Calloway County that runs really smooth,” he said.
Jameson said the temporary suspension caused “a massive amount of damage to my personal reputation,” and again claimed the commission was being used as a political tool to hurt his election chances next week.
“The timing of it, they could have handled this much earlier,” Jameson said, adding he believed the supreme court’s ruling opens the JCC up to “potential litigation.”
“They are a body that reviews judges’ work, but they have to follow rules just like anybody else,” Jameson said.
“Anything they’ve accused me of … is far less than what they’ve done here.”
Mando did not return a message seeking comment Monday afternoon.
