PADNWS-10-20-22 JAMESON - PHOTO

Murray attorney Dominik Mikulcik (left), the former staff attorney for Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, answers questions from Judicial Conduct Commission Chair Michael Sullivan Wednesday at Jameson’s hearing before the JCC.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

HOPKINSVILLE — The former staff attorney who worked for Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination multiple times during questioning at Jameson’s hearing before the Judicial Conduct Commission Wednesday.

Dominik Mikulcik, now a private attorney in Murray, testified that he worked for Jameson for close to three years between 2018 and 2021.

