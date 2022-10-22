After four days of testimony on allegations of judicial misconduct, the case against Jamie Jameson awaits a final ruling from the Judicial Conduct Commission.
Jameson, who is temporarily suspended pending the outcome of the week’s proceedings in Hopkinsville, faces seven counts of misconduct, which incorporate dozens of items together. Two of those items alleging improper conduct with regards to Riverwoods Recovery were dropped during this week’s hearing.
Witnesses testified over four days regarding the allegations of various conflicts of interest and improper use of his judicial position, misusing contempt powers, witness intimidation and noncompliance, among other allegations.
Testimony was largely centered on Jameson’s role in the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board, and accusations of bid-rigging to ensure that the board — of which Jameson was president while also serving as judge — secured a bid for its upstart ankle monitoring program.
Jameson contends his actions amount to the conduct of a concerned community member trying to use innovative ways of tackling the drug problem in Marshall and Calloway counties, and to save the county money and bring services into compliance with the law.
Jameson was temporarily suspended with pay in August, after the JCC found it to be in the “best interest of justice,” following a hearing that also focused on his courtroom demeanor and use of contempt powers.
He has appealed that temporary suspension to the Kentucky Supreme Court, though briefs have not yet been filed in that appeal.
JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando said Friday that hearings reaching the stage they have in Jameson’s case is “very out of the norm.”
Often judges reach an agreed resolution, as in the case of First Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Langford — who sits on the bench in Kentucky’s Mississippi River counties — who accepted a 60-day suspension in 2018.
Langford had previously accepted a public reprimand by the commission.
In spring, the commission removed Daviess County Family Court Judge Julia Gordon from her position.
Gordon appealed her removal to the state supreme court, which upheld her removal in an opinion published Thursday.
Jameson’s attorney, Rick Walter, did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.
Mando said the commission typically issues rulings between 10 and 30 days after the hearing.
Jameson is currently running for reelection against public defender Andrea Moore, and has frequently said he believes his opponents are using the JCC to hurt him politically.
