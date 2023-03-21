PADNWS-03-21-23 JAMESON - PHOTO

Former 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson (left) and attorney David Bowles — representing current Judge Andrea Moore — appear in Marshall County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

BENTON — Former 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson agreed Monday to the dismissal of his election challenge against current Circuit Judge Andrea Moore.

Jameson appeared at a brief hearing in Marshall County Circuit Court Monday, where he told Christian County Circuit Judge John Atkins that he had reached an agreement with Moore’s team.

