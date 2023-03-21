BENTON — Former 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson agreed Monday to the dismissal of his election challenge against current Circuit Judge Andrea Moore.
Jameson appeared at a brief hearing in Marshall County Circuit Court Monday, where he told Christian County Circuit Judge John Atkins that he had reached an agreement with Moore’s team.
Jameson and attorney David Bowles, of Vaughn Petitt Legal Group — the firm representing Moore — conferred for several minutes during a recess, then returned to the courtroom to confer with Atkins.
Atkins said the order would be written then filed. The order dismissing the case was not available Monday, but a docket sheet from the hearing confirmed the parties had reached an agreement.
Jameson declined to comment following the hearing, telling The Sun “part of the agreement is that neither of us will comment.”
Jameson had sued Moore after losing the election in November, alleging “corrupt practices” by Moore during her campaign.
He claimed Moore had been involved in a plot to use the Judicial Conduct Commission to hurt his election chances.
He also alleged that Moore or someone on her behalf had received improper donations, and that Moore had made misleading statements regarding Jameson’s ballot status after his removal by the JCC.
In a motion for judgment filed last month, attorney Carol Petitt said Jameson had not responded to requests for discovery within the prescribed time period, that his “rambling” complaint constituted opinion that “does not create an issue of material fact.”
She also argued that Moore’s political speech is “highly protected.”
An agreed order to dismiss the case would obviate the need for Atkins to rule on that motion.
Jameson remains entangled in his disputes with the JCC, and currently awaits a decision from the Kentucky Supreme Court on his challenge to his removal.
Jameson was permanently removed after the commission found he had violated numerous judicial conduct rules.
Jameson contends the commission overstepped its authority, drew improper conclusions and handed down an unnecessarily severe judgment, in addition to the claim that their actions were politically motivated.
