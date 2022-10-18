HOPKINSVILLE — The judge at the center of ethical complaints testified for more than an hour and a half Monday evening, following testimony from judicial system employees, a former sheriff and a former radio station manager.
Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, who sits in Marshall and Calloway counties, sought to portray himself as a reformer with a singular focus on tackling his counties’ substance use problems, while an attorney for the Judicial Conduct Commission focused on allegations of conflicts of interest, intimidation and improper use of resources while suspended.
Jameson testified, as a witness for the JCC’s case, that he tried to walk a difficult line between being innovative in his approach to addressing substance use, while avoiding conflicts to the best of his ability.
During his testimony Monday — Jameson will again take the stand to begin today’s proceedings — JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando focused mostly on Jameson’s role in founding and administrating the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board (CCB), an issue that also came up at the temporary suspension hearing.
Jameson is currently suspended with pay, and this week’s hearings will determine whether he faces further punishment.
Mando sought to portray Jameson’s significant involvement with the board as a conflict of interest, at one time asking Jameson, “Did it concern you that you were using the prestige of your office … to promote (a private fundraising event) that would benefit the Community Corrections Board that you were president of?”
“I don’t see it that way,” Jameson said, adding no one with the nonprofit board would have been enriched by the event.
That exchange was characteristic of Jameson’s time on the stand, with Mando pointing to instances like Jameson sending messages identifying himself as a judge rather than his position as CCB president, which he resigned only this year.
Jameson cast his involvement as within his understanding of the rules, testifying that he refrained from direct fundraising, and stayed within guidelines given to him by other judicial officials.
The day’s proceedings began with Mando questioning administrative assistant Sarah Gibson and Marshall County Circuit Clerk Tiffany Griffith.
Gibson testified that, during Jameson’s suspension, he contacted her and she believed he was asking her not to comply with a JCC subpoena for Jameson’s records.
Gibson also testified that Jameson had her do personal favors on state time, including watching Jameson’s daughter and picking her up from school so Jameson didn’t have to adjourn court.
Griffith testified regarding her role in collecting funds for the CCB’s ankle monitoring program.
She testified that, despite guidance from the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) against being involved in collecting the funds, she and Calloway Circuit Clerk Linda Avery determined to help collect the funds because it was “something the judge wanted us to do.”
Jameson cross-examined Griffith himself, and during that questioning, he pointed out that AOC itself later implemented a method in its system for the clerks to collect the funds.
At multiple times during his cross-examinations, Jameson was chided by JCC Chair Michael Sullivan for using the occasion to testify rather than to question.
Following the lunch recess, Jameson’s staff attorney, Landon Norman, testified regarding communications from Jameson regarding the JCC’s subpoena request.
Norman said he didn’t believe Jameson’s request to copy potentially confidential documents were an instruction not to comply with the subpoena, but he said he declined to copy and send those documents anyway.
Norman also testified regarding a Facebook post apparently made by Jameson’s wife, Jenny Jameson. He said the post appeared to threaten legal action against people who were spreading “reckless” untruths about Jameson and his family.
Norman said he was worried that, if accused of spreading such information, he couldn’t afford to defend himself in a lawsuit.
During cross-examination, Jameson multiple times asked a visibly nervous Norman if Norman had a tendency toward nervousness, even paranoia. He described the word “phobia” and asked if Norman could have been in such a state.
Under Jameson’s questioning, Norman admitted that his belief the post could be referring to him might not have been rational.
Jameson assured Norman that there would be no legal documents coming his way.
Chad Lampe, the former station manager of Murray State University’s public radio station WKMS, also testified regarding what he called an attempt by Jameson to intimidate the station into killing an unfavorable story.
Lampe testified that, after the radio station’s news department filed an open records request in the spring for a courthouse security video showing Jameson walking in the building in his underwear, he received a message requesting that he call Jameson.
During that call, Lampe said Jameson told him he (Jameson) had spoken with Murray State University President Robert Jackson, and that Jackson wasn’t happy.
Lampe said he believed the call was a clear attempt to intimidate the press.
“People try to intimidate the press all the time,” he said, calling the discussion with Jameson “wholly unnecessary.”
Lampe testified that subsequent interactions with college leadership made him fearful for the station’s funding and contributed to his decision to leave WKMS.
Lampe said the way Jameson characterized the video in their conversation led him to call the news department, without informing them of the connection with Jackson, and that the news department also determined based on that discussion that the video wasn’t newsworthy.
Mando asked Lampe if it turned out Jameson had lied about the contents of the video, would he have decided the story wasn’t newsworthy. Lampe said he made it a practice not to interfere with the news department’s handling of news.
Jameson mentioned on cross-examination that he made the offer for Lampe and the news department to view the video but they declined.
The last to take the stand prior to Jameson’s testimony, former Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire briefly testified about an experience during the county’s annual Tater Day parade, during which Jameson requested he look into potentially citing the driver of a truck with a profane flag.
McGuire said Jameson indicated that flying the flag — which Jameson said at the hearing was partially censored — might go further than free expression allowed.
Under cross-examination, McGuire said he didn’t feel the request was inappropriate, and he would have looked into the situation had any citizen brought it to his attention.
The hearing has been set for the entire week, though no indication was given Monday if the entire week would be needed.
Today’s hearing begins at 8 a.m.
