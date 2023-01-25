Former Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson was suspended Friday for nonpayment of Kentucky Bar Association dues, according to an order from the KBA.
The order notes that Jameson, along with more than 30 other attorneys and another judge, did not pay their dues for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022.
KBA officials did not return messages seeking comment on the situation.
Jameson, who served one term in the 42nd Judicial Circuit encompassing Marshall and Calloway Counties before losing his reelection bid in November, said in a text message on Monday that the lack of payment was due to “confusion” with the Administrative Office of the Courts.
According to Jameson, “The state is supposed to pay judges (sic) fees for them, and for whatever reason that didn’t happen and I just have to pay it myself.”
According to the KBA website, judges are assessed significantly less in dues than practicing attorneys.
Judges and retired judges pay $150 in annual dues, while attorneys practicing for more than five years pay $310. Attorneys in practice for less than five years pay $220.
Jameson indicated Monday that he planned to “get it taken care of by credit card,” but said such suspensions happen “on a regular basis.”
“As a matter of fact, there’s no requirement that I pay it until I want to start practicing law, that is, if I’m going to be practicing law anytime soon,” he said in the message.
The KBA order notes that members suspended for nonpayment must comply with Supreme Court Rule 3.504, which mandates that members submit an application for restoration and pay unpaid dues, submit a certificate from the Office of Bar Counsel that the suspended party has no pending disciplinary matters, and submit a certificate from the Director of Continuing Legal Education.
The Office of Bar Counsel then presents the party’s case to the board at its next meeting or by mail or electronically.
The board may then restore the former member’s membership or refer the matter for further proceedings by the Inquiry Commission.
Other rules apply for former members whose suspensions have prevailed for more than five years.
Former members may also appeal their suspensions to the Kentucky Supreme Court within 30 days.
Jameson already has one appeal before the state supreme court, seeking to overturn a ruling from the Judicial Conduct Commission disqualifying him from serving as a judge for the next eight years following a finding of numerous ethical violations.
The JCC is expected to file its brief in the case early next month.
Jameson has also filed a civil lawsuit in Marshall County Circuit Court seeking to overturn the results of the election he lost to Andrea Moore.
