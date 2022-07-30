In response to formal charges being filed against him by Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission earlier this month, Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson says he believes the panel is being used for political purposes by his opponents.
Jameson, who sits on the 42nd Judicial Circuit bench, incorporating Marshall and Calloway counties, is scheduled for a hearing on the four charges Aug. 12 before the commission.
The charges relate to Jameson’s alleged improper activity with regard to his role as circuit judge and as a board member of the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board.
Many of the concerns raised Jameson chalks up to “interpretation” of existing statutes or reasonable conduct where regulations may not be clear.
Jameson sees himself as a reformer who has involved himself, perhaps too personally at times, in improving substance use rehabilitation and correctional reform, and gained the ire of a system that would prefer to maintain the status quo.
“They’re coming at the facts from a very different view than we are,” Jameson said, in a recent interview with The Sun.
Where the complaint accuses Jameson of improper involvement in the Community Corrections Board, which he was instrumental in founding, and its ankle monitoring program, Jameson said the local courts had previously been operating the existing program illegally, and the new ankle monitoring program was meant to bring the court back into compliance, provide improved security and save a significant amount of money.
Multiple counts in the complaint accuse Jameson of using his position as judge to unduly influence decision-making and procedures, but Jameson maintains that he often sought legal opinions from individuals and agencies including the Kentucky Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Courts regarding procedures, and felt confident that his methods were in line with regulations.
Jameson said he’s willing to admit that he could have done things differently, had he been provided guidance, and would have accepted correction from the JCC if the process had been more about cooperation and education.
“We haven’t been able to engage in a ‘here’s what we think. You tell us why you think we’re wrong,’ ” Jameson said.
Rather, he said he feels blindsided by the complaint and by local attorneys who, for all he knew previously, supported his methods and involvement in some of the programs in question.
“I don’t want to pick a bunch of fights,” Jameson said. “We’ve still all got to work together.”
Jameson said he believes the investigation is “tainted” by confirmation bias, and rather than looking to find the full truth and context, the commission is more interested in finding support for the scenario they automatically believe to be true.
“It’s like when a police officer arrives on the scene and they’ve just received a call that ‘a guy’s got a gun and he’s trying to kill me,’ ” Jameson said.
“When they show up to that scene, guns are drawn and they’re looking for somebody that might be trying to hurt them. It could all be untrue, and often is. Once we come to believe something, the way our brain is programmed is to seek information to confirm what we believe, rather than looking for information to disprove what we believe.”
