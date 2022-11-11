BENTON — Just ten days after scoring a temporary victory over the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission and returning to the bench, 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson was ordered disqualified from presiding over any criminal cases — this time by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Finding “sufficient evidence of animosity” between Jameson and Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust, Chief Justice John Minton wrote Wednesday that Jameson’s ”ability to impartially preside over criminal cases in the 42nd Judicial Circuit might reasonably be questioned.”
Foust’s motion to recuse Jameson had been filed earlier that day.
Jameson continues to preside over civil cases pending the resolution of his appeal regarding the JCC’s order removing him from the bench and disqualifying him for the upcoming judicial term. The commission released that order on Nov. 4.
Jameson on Thursday provided The Sun with a copy of his appeal notice. The appeal pauses the removal process and Jameson retains his judicial position — now minus the criminal court responsibilities — until the supreme court rules on the appeal.
Both Foust’s filing and Minton’s order revolve around Foust’s role in expressing “many concerns and criticisms” to the JCC during its investigation of Jameson. Foust was subpoenaed to testify as a witness at the commission’s hearing last month, but was released from testimony, though some of his statements were admitted into the record.
Jameson has accused public defender Amy Harwood-Jackson and others, including Foust, of using the commission as a political tool to hurt Jameson’s campaign.
Jameson was defeated by Andrea Moore in his bid for reelection Tuesday.
Cheri Riedel, who directs the Calloway County office of the Department of Public Advocacy, had previously filed motions for Jameson to recuse from each criminal case that office handled, following his comments about Harwood-Jackson. Jameson had not ruled on those motions, delaying them to a December date.
In one recusal motion, a defendant alleged that he had put a sign supporting Moore in the yard of the home he rented, until he was told by his landlord that Jameson — a friend of the landlord — had expressed his displeasure at the sign, and the landlord told the defendant to remove the sign.
During one day of Calloway court last week, Jameson questioned defendants — one of whose competency is in question — over Riedel’s objections, asking if they knew of any reason he would be biased against them personally.
Jameson said on Thursday that he believed Minton’s order was reasonable, from a practical perspective, “making sure that people believe justice is as fair as it can be.”
“Given the situation, I probably would have done the same thing he did,” Jameson said.
He added his email has not been working properly, and that he only learned of Minton’s order from local media reports.
Despite his loss in the election, Jameson said he hopes his appeal helps to clarify the authority and scope of the JCC’s powers.
“We believe it’s very clear that, once again, they’ve exceeded their authority,” he said, pointing to the timing of the final order, which was released four days before the election.
Jameson said he also hopes for the supreme court to clarify that the sanction they imposed is “not justifiable.”
Jameson indicated he also plans to file “multiple” bar complaints based on issues revealed during the JCC’s investigation and testimony in the hearings.
