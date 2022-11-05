The Circuit Judge at the center of a slew of ethics violation allegations was ordered removed from the bench, as the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) released its final ruling Friday afternoon.
Jamie Jameson, who sits in Marshall and Calloway Counties, was found in violation of numerous judicial canons, with the commission voting 5-0 on each of seven counts that he had engaged in the violations alleged, with Dr. Joe Ellis abstaining from the vote.
Jameson’s attorney, Rick Walter, said Jameson plans to appeal the decision, effectively halting the removal process until the Kentucky Supreme Court rules on the appeal. He remains on the ballot for Tuesday’s election, and if elected will continue to serve in his next term pending the court’s decision, if the court has not upheld all or part of the removal by that point.
The order, signed by JCC Chair R. Michael Sullivan, concludes Jameson “is unfit for the office he currently holds and is equally unfit to serve in the same office for which he seeks a subsequent term by re-election.”
The order removes Jameson from office for the conclusion of this term, and disqualifies him for the next term. Sullivan’s order concludes that the commission “believes it has a good faith basis … to find and conclude that Judge Jameson should be permanently removed from judicial office because the totality of the clear and convincing evidence … established that he is unfit for judicial office.”
The seven counts at issue allege “serious claims,” including bid-rigging and improper involvement in the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board (CCB), issues of judicial temperament, abuse of contempt power, abuse of judicial office, obstruction of justice, retaliation and “a lack of candor to the relevant tribunals,” as well as other violations including conflicts of interest and improper exercise of influence.
The order devotes the most space to Jameson’s involvement with the CCB and abuse of contempt powers.
The commission found that Jameson created the CCB for improper purposes and manipulated the bidding process for an ankle monitoring program run by the board, of which he was then president, and to which he referred defendants as judge.
Outside the CCB and “despite the relative egregiousness of all the matters presented herein,” Sullivan’s order reads, “Jameson’s abuse of the contempt power still shocks the conscience.”
Particularly the commission notes the case of Richard Hoefle, who was held in contempt following a tense exchange during a case in which his daughter was a defendant.
The commission notes Jameson held Hoefle in contempt and gave him 360 days to serve, then conducted essentially “a sentencing hearing, without counsel present for Mr. Hoefle,” without reading him his rights or advising him he was entitled to counsel.
The order also finds that Jameson misused his influence by contacting Murray State University’s public radio station to attempt to persuade the station not to run a story about surveillance video showing Jameson in the courthouse in his underwear.
JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando said appeals of the commission’s final orders are put on an expedited docket.
Jameson’s team will need to file a brief within 20 days of when the record is filed, which occurs shortly after the notice of appeal.
“I think the commission spoke loudly and clearly that maintaining a fair, independent and impartial judiciary is critical to the fair administration of justice in the commonwealth,” Mando said.
Walter said Friday he was surprised by the order, and he plans to appeal the decision Monday morning, well before the ten-day limit.
“We believe the result is just beyond anything that the Judicial Conduct Commission has ever considered, especially for the violations alleged,” Walter said.
He called the order “so far removed from what I thought would be reasonable and expected, it’s at least troubling to me.”
Jameson did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Jameson’s opponent, Andrea Moore, said in a statement “the fight is not over,” and encouraged her supporters to make sure to vote.
“It is my understanding he has the option of appealing within 10 days so showing up and voting is very important. Also, if I am elected how you treat others will once again become important in the 42nd 1st division Circuit Court Judge position.”
