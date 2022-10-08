With his formal hearing only ten days away, Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson now faces seven charges from the Judicial Conduct Commission — three of them announced just this week.
The latest count accuses Jameson of interfering in an Open Records Act request regarding courthouse security camera footage.
That footage, described as showing Jameson in the courthouse in his underwear, was requested by Murray State University’s public radio station (WKMS) in March of this year, according to the complaint.
The JCC alleges that when Jameson heard the footage had been requested, he called station manager Chad Lampe. Jameson, who believed Lampe had filed an appeal after the request was denied, told Lampe he had spoken to the university’s president, and conveyed that the president was unhappy.
The complaint claims Jameson asked Lampe to confirm that the station would not run a story about the footage.
Within days after the call, the university’s provost contacted Lampe to request information regarding the records request.
That video footage ties in with part of one of the initial complaints against Jameson.
The embattled judge is accused of retaliating against a courthouse deputy who was involved in reviewing the footage.
Jameson has said he asked for the deputy to be reassigned to a position outside the courthouse over “security” concerns, but not fired or punished. He also claims the video shows him after a night he spent at the office working late, walking to greet his family who showed up to see him that morning.
Jameson has also claimed the initial allegations against him are political in nature, meant to harm his election chances, and has accused prosecutors, defense attorneys and others of conspiring against him to use the JCC as a political tool.
Previously this week, Jameson was charged with obstruction of justice and noncompliance with the terms of his suspension, for accessing his official email and using court-owned equipment, as well as instructing staff not to comply with JCC subpoenas.
The first four charges involve allegations that Jameson improperly pressured attorneys to support his campaign, misused his contempt powers and improperly treated attorneys and other parties in court and created at least the appearance of conflicts of interest involving his position with community organizations.
Jameson has been suspended with pay since a hearing in August. His full hearing is set to begin Oct. 17 in Christian County, with a week reserved for those proceedings.
