The Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) on Wednesday denied a motion from suspended 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson to set aside its ruling temporarily suspending him.
Jameson is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of a final hearing over an investigation into complaints of inappropriate and unethical behavior.
He has been accused of improperly using his influence as a judge related to his involvement in justice-adjacent community programs, misusing contempt powers and improperly pressuring a local attorney for support of his campaign.
Jameson maintains the complaints are a conspiracy against him to negatively affect his campaign, and has claimed the JCC is being used as a political tool against him.
The commission, the only body with the power to discipline judges in Kentucky, determined after a hearing on Aug. 15, that it was in the “best interest of justice” to immediately suspend him from his judicial duties.
In a filing last week, Jameson argued that the commission had acted improperly in suspending him by a 3-2 vote when a section of the Kentucky Supreme Court rule that lays out commission rules states that a judge may only be suspended with at least four affirmative votes.
In denying the motion, the JCC noted Jameson’s motion was brought under a civil rule that doesn’t apply.
But in treating the motion as though it had been brought under an applicable rule, the commission still held that Jameson’s objections to the suspension were not supported.
The JCC characterized the temporary suspension not as a judgment but as an “interlocutory order” that, under the rules, only requires a simple majority to enact.
Jameson also objected that the evidence presented at the hearing wasn’t enough to suspend him “for good cause,” but the commission noted the good cause clause is directly tied to “(removing) members of the judiciary.”
Jameson has not been removed, the commission said, as the complaint has not been adjudicated, and the specific evidence doesn’t need to meet a particular standard other than for the commission to determine what it believes is in “the best interest of justice.”
The final hearing in Jameson’s case is set for Oct. 17, to be held in the Christian County Justice Center in Hopkinsville.
