The Judicial Conduct Commission, which recently suspended 42nd Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, violated its governing regulations when it suspended him, according to an appeal filed by Jameson’s attorney Thursday.
The filing, signed by Paducah attorney Richard Walter, references Kentucky Supreme Court Rule 4, one of the significant statutes governing the commission.
One section of that statute notes that, while the commission may act by a majority vote of those present, “the affirmative vote of at least four members shall be required for the suspension, removal, or retirement of a Judge for good cause.”
The commission voted 3-2 in favor of suspension. One member of the six-person commission recused.
While that section of the rules doesn’t mention emergency hearings, Walter argues in the filing that “it matters not whether this is a temporary hearing or a final hearing. A suspension for any time is a suspension as contemplated under the rules.”
A different section of the rule enumerates the commission’s power to issue temporary suspensions without affecting the judge’s pay “until final adjudication of the complaint” under the rule regarding investigation of judges.
Jameson’s complaint also objects to the commission not having issued any findings of fact or conclusions other than the suspension being “in the best interest of justice.”
Walter also references a rule that “commission orders shall become effective 10 days after service on the judge,” and argues that, in the absence of any other relevant rule, Jameson’s emergency suspension was ordered inappropriately.
The appeal also objects on the grounds that the commission has not shared with Jameson all the evidence it has against him, and that the evidence against him did not meet the burden of proof necessary for suspension.
Jameson was suspended last Friday after a day-long hearing in Christian County.
The commission also on Thursday scheduled a date for the final hearing in Jameson’s case for October 17.
Jameson has argued that the commission is being used as a political tool against his reelection bid this fall.
The complaint includes allegations that Jameson misused his influence as judge with respect to community organizations and initiatives he’s involved with, improper courtroom demeanor including abusing contempt powers, as well as improperly influencing a local attorney to donate to his campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.