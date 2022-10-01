The suspension hearing for the circuit judge at the center of an ethics complaint is set for a week in mid-October, to be held in Christian County.
Jamie Jameson, who sits in Marshall and Calloway counties, was previously issued an emergency suspension by the Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) — an outcome he continues to fight.
The complaint against Jameson alleges various conflicts of interest and violation of campaign ethics, as well as questioning his courtroom demeanor and use of contempt powers.
After a day-long hearing before the commission in August, the commission suspended Jameson with pay by a vote of 3-2.
A full week has been set aside for the formal hearing, beginning Oct. 17.
Jameson previously moved for the commission to set aside its verdict, alleging it violated regulatory and evidentiary rules, but the commission denied that motion. Jameson has appealed the suspension to the Kentucky Supreme Court, and briefs are due to be filed in that appeal by Oct. 11.
Jameson has accused his political opponents of weaponizing the JCC to hurt his election chances this fall, as he faces off against public defender Andrea Moore.
One allegation in the complaint includes the assertion that Jameson improperly pressured local attorney Lisa DeRenard to donate and support his campaign.
Jameson has accused DeRenard of changing her story between the interview she first gave the JCC and her testimony in August.
Jameson is also accused of abusing contempt powers and berating attorneys in court. One video played in his previous hearing showed Jameson threatening a deputy jailer with contempt while the jailer sits in court in handcuffs, over the claim the jailer violated an agreement regarding how to handle COVID-19 concerns.
The commission also accuses Jameson of conflicts involving his relationship to community organizations, including the Community Corrections Board.
Jameson claims he was relying on guidance, including from state Supreme Court justices, and has attempted to rectify any conflicts.
The commission has the power to privately or publicly reprimand a judge, suspend or remove the judge from office.
