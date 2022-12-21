The judge fighting to overturn both a removal and an election claimed the governing body overseeing judges violated his constitutional rights in multiple ways, according to the latest filing before the Kentucky Supreme Court.

After two time extensions past the original Dec. 5 deadline, 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson filed his appeal brief Monday.

