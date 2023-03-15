Claiming a host of errors in the decision making process of the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, former Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson filed his answer to the JCC’s response brief in his appeal before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Jameson is embroiled in a dispute with the commission over its finding of various ethical violations that culminated in the commission removing him from the bench in November.
The latest brief, which was previously submitted but could not be filed until justices ruled on a motion for a time extension to file the brief on Friday, largely reiterates objections Jameson has previously made.
Jameson was defeated in his bid for reelection in November, and has claimed that the commission intentionally issued its removal order just days before the election in order to hurt him politically.
He has also challenged the election results and is awaiting a hearing in Marshall County Circuit Court.
Jameson’s response to the JCC’s response is the final filing before the appeal is submitted to the state’s high court.
Jameson has requested oral arguments, and JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando did not object to the request.
In Jameson’s latest filing, he claims the commission “retaliated harshly with a brash opinion coincidentally released four days prior to the November 2022 election” only after their temporary suspension order had been overturned by the supreme court.
The court ruled that the JCC violated its own rules in issuing the suspension without at least four members voting in favor.
Jameson also takes issue with Mando’s previous assertion that the JCC “unanimously concluded that sufficient evidence had been presented to conclude that Judge Jameson had committed the acts …”
Jameson reiterates that the suspension vote was 3-2.
While the commission’s order following the temporary suspension only mentions the 3-2 vote, it does not include any mention of how many members agreed Jameson committed the violations.
Throughout the filing Jameson takes issue with the commission’s interpretation of the facts presented, arguing that his motives were more pure than the commission believes, and that some of his actions — as in receiving direct notice of bond violations — are common among other judges.
He also disputes the commission’s allegation that he engaged in “bid rigging” while president of the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board.
His involvement with that board, which has since voted to dissolve, is central to a number of the ethical complaints.
Jameson was also found to have abused his contempt powers in multiple cases, but claims in his latest brief that the situations at issue “constituted virtually every example of Judge Jameson holding someone in contempt over seven years.”
He also claims that all of the contempt complaints stem from Marshall County to support his claim that his primary political opposition comes from Marshall County, rather than Calloway County.
Jameson further claims the commission relied too heavily on some of the testimony of attorney Lisa DeRenard. Jameson said DeRenard “seemed to waffle” in some of her answers, but believed on the whole that her testimony was favorable to himself.
Along with other objections regarding the commission’s interpretations of evidence, Jameson claims he never retaliated against Chad Lampe, then the station manager of WKMS, the NPR affiliate of Murray State University.
He admits to calling university President Bob Jackson following notification that WKMS was seeking video of Jameson walking in the courthouse in his underwear.
Jameson says in the brief that he told Lampe he had called Jackson to find out who the news director of the station was.
While Lampe testified Jameson told him Jackson was “not happy” regarding the request, Jameson’s brief frames the interaction as offering a simple answer to Lampe, who inquired how Jackson reacted.
Jameson claims he only called WKMS to let them know what was on the tape and to offer to provide them a viewing of the tape, which he said the station declined.
Jameson continually frames his actions as those of a reformer attempting to tackle a difficult substance use problem in the county, and as a forward-thinking not content to maintain the status quo in a changing society.
“Judges should not be punished for trying new things consistent with the best of intentions and the long-term goals of the Court of Justice,” Jameson concludes in the appeal.
“Rather than being punished, the commission should have instead provided guidance to Judge Jameson. If the commission agrees that Judge Jameson’s actions were well-intended, removal cannot be justified.”
