Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission has filed four formal charges against 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James T. “Jamie” Jameson, according to documents made available to the public Thursday. Jameson presides over circuit court cases in Marshall and Calloway counties.
Three formal charges relate to Jameson’s alleged improper activity with regard to his role as circuit judge and as a board member of the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board.
According to the commission, Jameson allegedly pressured attorneys, individuals and groups to financially support his political campaign. Jameson is up for reelection in November.
Members of the Judicial Conduct Commission state that Jameson created “the appearance of impropriety” in his role with the Community Corrections Board developing an ankle monitoring program by failing to separate his duties as a judge from his duties with Community Corrections Board.
The charge also states that Jameson’s creation of the Community Corrections Board fell outside the scope of his judicial duties and responsibilities, and “constitutes and improper use of judicial resources.”
The Judicial Conduct Commission is the only entity authorized to take disciplinary action against a sitting judge under Kentucky’s Constitution, according to kycourts.gov.
If the commission finds a judge guilty of misconduct in office or of violating the code of Judicial Conduct, the commission has the authority to admonish, reprimand, censure or suspend the judge. The commission, after a notice and hearing, can also remove a judge if it determines the judge lacks the constitutional statutory qualifications for the judgeship in question.
The commission also stated that Jameson used his office as a way to influence other elected officials, agencies and individuals; promote the Community Corrections Board’s ankle monitoring program; and as a means to raise funds for Re-Life, a proposed substance use treatment facility project. Re-Life’s website states the project is a “dream” of Jameson’s born out of a desire to address substance use disorder in the area.
As a circuit court judge, Jameson also allegedly issued arrest warrants for people participating in the ankle monitoring program after receiving notices of alleged violations from Community Corrections Board staff members that he directly supervised in his capacity with the board, according to the Judicial Conduct Commission.
Additionally, the Judicial Conduct Commission alleged Jameson “engaged in acts of retaliation, and deviated from acceptable standards of judicial conduct,” including ordering people to participate in Community Corrections Board’s ankle monitoring services; requiring people to attend Riverwoods substance use treatment program because of an alleged personal connection, and demonstrating “clear bias” against certain attorneys.
Campaign wise, the fourth charge against Jameson states that he allegedly used his office to pressure people and groups to support his 2022 political campaign, and “going as far as saying that certain monetary contributions were not sufficient.”
A 73-page response to the commission’s charges filed on Jameson’s behalf claims that all of the facts and opinions leading to the commission’s charges were submitted by “individuals who seek to provide political benefit to Judge Jameson’s opponent” in the November general election for circuit court judge.
“The [Judicial Conduct Commission] is not a political entity intended to impact a community’s choice regarding who its judges are. Kentucky’s Constitution provides that all judges are to be elected by the people they serve, not by the JCC, and certainly not based on politically motivated untimely claims reported in an election year,” the Jameson statement read in response to the commission charges.
Jameson’s opponent, Andrea Moore, is not named in the charges or any other supporting document.
Per Jameson’s statement, neither he nor any family members are affiliated with Serenity or Riverwoods Recovery, two recovery programs in Marshall and Calloway counties.
A document outlining the charges, as well as Jameson’s response and other supporting documents, can be found at kycourts.gov under the Judicial Conduct Commission tab at the bottom of the page.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
