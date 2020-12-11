PRINCETON — James Carlin Riley of Princeton, Kentucky, died at the remarkable age of 99 on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
James was born on August 29, 1921, in Princeton, Kentucky, to John and Etta Riley. He was a longtime member of White Sulphur Baptist Church where he thoroughly enjoyed singing in the choir. He loved his family, friends and neighbors. He was devoted to his community and enjoyed sharing stories of his life and listening to others share theirs during afternoon visits. Many incredible stories were passed down to the next generations. As a retired farmer, he could talk about his love of the farmland, cattle and crops for hours. In February 1994, James was recognized as the Caldwell County Master Conservationist, a recognition he was proud to achieve. He would also spend his days reading. When his vision became impaired, he continued to enjoy books on tape. As years passed, caregivers would read to him daily. It truly was a passion.
He is survived by his daughter Carolyn (Jay) Siener of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, and daughter-in-law Jean Riley of Princeton; grandchildren Gloria (Dennis) Stephens of Princeton, Jason (Leigh Ann) Siener of Paducah, Kentucky, and Bart (Shawn) Siener of Louisville, Kentucky; six great grandchildren Chris (Brandi) Stephens of Nashville, Tennessee, Riley Stephens of Princeton, Courtland Stephens of Denver, Colorado, Charli, Kip and Kase Siener of Paducah; three great great grandchildren Mallory McDonald, Presli Stephens and Patience Stephens, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Louise George Riley; his son, David Riley; parents John and Etta Riley; sisters Bessie Jones, Jessie Coleman; and brothers Frances and Charles Riley.
To know James C. Riley was a gift, and he definitely never met a stranger! His family would like to especially thank his caregivers, Danette Beckner, Nancy Menser, Tresa Blackburn and Dottie Bruce for loving him and treating him with such dignity and respect. Thank you to Dr. John Cecil for many years of excellent care, as well as doctors, nurses and staff at Baptist Health of Paducah and the entire Hospice team.
Private funeral services will be held for James Riley and burial to follow in White Sulphur Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory and honor to: Parents with Hope, c/o Baptist Health Paducah Foundation, 2501 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.