A new 16-foot by 40-foot garage building will help McCracken County inmates apply skills they’ve learned before they are released and eventually hired to work skilled trade jobs.
Graceland Portable Buildings donated the garage building, the largest model the company offers, to the McCracken County Jail. Staff members were on hand Wednesday morning to drop off the building behind the McCracken County Jail Annex.
Inmates in the electrician and HVAC training programs offered at the jail will soon practice their wiring skills inside of the donated building, Lt. Arnie Puckett, who helps oversee the inmate training programs at McCracken County Jail, said.
Brad Doll, chief marketing officer with Graceland Portable Buildings, said Graceland is guided by their Christian faith, and the company believes that people who have made mistakes deserve a second chance to rebuild a better life.
Doll said Graceland often hires people who were formerly imprisoned to help give folks who may otherwise struggle to find employment due to their criminal record.
Doll said assisting the McCracken County Jail’s inmate training program falls right in line with Graceland Portable Building’s mission.
“We have been working with prisoners around the country, folks that need a second chance,” Doll said. “A lot of our folks are people that had a little hiccup in their life (and) needed a second chance.
Puckett said Graceland Portable Buildings worked with the jail to customize the donated building that would fit the jail’s needs, including finding a way to put two slide-up garage doors on the ends of the building.
The new training building will have two storage spaces on the ends of the building along with a training space in the middle, Puckett said. Once inmates working in the electrician and HVAC programs complete their in-classroom training, they will then work on wiring skills inside of the new donated garage building.
Puckett said the building would be partitioned off on the inside to make spaces resembling bedrooms and bathrooms for inmates to practice in-house wiring.
Once an inmate class finishes their wiring, an inspector will go over the space inside to make sure the wiring would pass a typical inspection. The wiring will then be removed for the next inmate class to practice their skills in a hands-on way.
Jailer David Knight said support from the community and from companies like Graceland Portable Buildings helps to make a difference for inmates and set them on a good path for when they finish their sentences.
