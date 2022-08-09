Starting pay for deputy jailers at the McCracken County Jail is now $16 per hour. The McCracken County Fiscal Court passed an ordinance Monday evening setting a pay classification table for all jail employees, including deputy jailers.
Jailer David Knight told The Sun the pay table brings much-needed order to the pay structure at the jail.
“It establishes some structure that we’ve needed that we haven’t had for years to make things equal across the board, and to hopefully promote longevity and keep these folks around,” Knight said.
Previously, Knight said deputy jailers were paid $14 per hour for their first year of employment.
Currently, Knight said the jail employs 51 deputy jailers. To accommodate this new pay scale and pay current deputies more, the jail brought the maximum number of deputy jailers it could employ down from 65 to 60 deputy jailers, Knight said.
Knight hopes by raising the salary, it can help recruit people to a job that can carry some risks of harm, including the possibility of assault inside of a jail when working with inmates. However, he noted that other jobs in less dangerous fields are also raising salaries, noting that some fast food jobs are paying employees $15 per hour.
Knight hopes to combat this by having a higher starting pay along with a defined pay scale that outlines raises jail workers will receive as they put more years of employment into the jail.
Additionally, the fiscal court approved transferring just over $331,000 to the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority for the purchase of over 18 acres of land on Bobo Road. McCracken County would finance 77% of this purchase, while the Paducah City Commission is voting tonight to approve paying the remaining 23% of the purchase of the property.
Fiscal Court members also approved an additional motion to allow the judge-executive to apply for funds from the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization to pay for either a portion or the full amount of the county’s share of the payment to the Industrial Development Authority.
In other fiscal court business, the McCracken County Fiscal Court presented checks to the McCracken County Civic Beautification Board, Health Baseball & Softball, and the McCracken County Community Career Endowment to support the nonprofit community groups over the next year.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22.
