Two female contracted third-party workers who worked on the kitchen staff inside the McCracken County Jail were both charged on separate counts of third-degree rape after allegedly having sexual relationships with inmates at the McCracken County Jail.

Kentucky State Police arrested Taylor L. Goodin, 25, of Paducah, on Friday. According to a press release, the McCracken County Jail contacted KSP on Thursday regarding a report of a female employee of a third-party company, who was contracted to work on the jail’s kitchen staff, allegedly having sexual relations with an inmate inside of the jail. Goodin was lodged in the Marshall County Jail.

