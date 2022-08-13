Two female contracted third-party workers who worked on the kitchen staff inside the McCracken County Jail were both charged on separate counts of third-degree rape after allegedly having sexual relationships with inmates at the McCracken County Jail.
Kentucky State Police arrested Taylor L. Goodin, 25, of Paducah, on Friday. According to a press release, the McCracken County Jail contacted KSP on Thursday regarding a report of a female employee of a third-party company, who was contracted to work on the jail’s kitchen staff, allegedly having sexual relations with an inmate inside of the jail. Goodin was lodged in the Marshall County Jail.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Hailey Webb, 22, of Paducah, Friday. Per a press release from the sheriff’s office, the McCracken County Jail notified the sheriff’s office of possible criminal acts committed by a contracted employee who also worked on the jail’s kitchen staff. Police said Webb admitted to having a sexual relationship with a male inmate. She was lodged in the Ballard County Jail.
Under state statute, it is illegal for jail employees, including contracted workers who work in a jail facility, to have sexual relations with someone who is incarcerated. Those convicted of third degree rape, a Class D felony, could serve between one and five years in prison.
Neither Goodin nor Webb were directly employed by the McCracken County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.