Jail continues COVID prevention protocols

The health department offers vaccines to inmates at McCracken County Jail at least every other week, McCracken County jailer David Knight told The Sun.
While vaccines have been added to the jail’s COVID mitigation strategies, the jail is continuing to quarantine new arrivals for 14 days to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Knight said, adding any inmates who are transferred from other facilities are also quarantined from the general population for the same amount of time.
In addition to those who test positive for COVID-19, unvaccinated and vaccinated close contacts to those positive cases are quarantined for 14 days, Knight said. The 14-day quarantine aligns with CDC recommendations for correctional facilities.
“I think it’s really helped cut down our spread,” Knight said.
Every inmate is issued a mask, Knight told The Sun.
“If they come out of their cell, they do have a mask on,” Knight said.
In a change from earlier in the year, the jail is now allowing people to conduct visits on-site. Knight said visits at the jail are not face-to-face, but are conducted over a television monitor. This procedure was in place before the pandemic.
Onsite visits at the jail are free, and inmates are allowed two onsite visits a week. Online visits are also available for 40 cents per minute. Both types of visits can only last for up to 20 minutes per visit and must be scheduled by phone, according to the jail’s website.
Knight told The Sun the jail currently has no positive cases, but there were three inmates last week who were in quarantine. Over the summer, Knight said, the most cases the jail had at any one time was “eight or nine.”
The jail is using foggers to disinfect areas like the medical area and lawyers’ rooms, and passes out daily disinfectants to inmates for their cells. The cells are also disinfected periodically with the foggers, Knight said. Hand sanitizer is also available throughout the jail.
In a news release, Knight said food flaps on the doors, which are used to serve meals to inmates in cells, had been secured with steel plates, which closed the security gap. Knight said the flaps had been in disrepair due to the building’s age and there was a delay in receiving parts to repair the food flaps because of the pandemic.
