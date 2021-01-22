WAYNESBORO, Va. — Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Bridge Robertson, 55, died Jan. 17, 2021, in an automobile accident headed to her home in Melber.
Jackie was born March 20, 1965 to her mother, Mary Pauline (Blackwell) Bridge and her father, Howard Bryant Bridge at the Waynesboro Hospital in Waynesboro, Virginia. She attended high school at Wilson Memorial High School in Augusta County, Virginia.
Right out of high school, she met the love of her life, Michael Louk, Sr. They instantly bonded and started a family. They have three children together, Michael Allen Louk, Jr., Chasity Nicole (Louk) Burnett, and Casandra Dawn (Louk) Shoemaker.
Jackie absolutely adored her grandchildren and valued every moment she had with them. They loved her just as much; She was far more than grandma. They could always count on many laughs, tons of candy, and getting as dirty as they desired. Jackie was well known around the area; she often visited the Community Kitchen, where many friendships began. Jackie loved to help out others in any way she could. If someone was going without or having a hard time, she would make it a priority to help those in need, no matter the cost to herself. Jackie suffered incredible pain from previous injuries. Even though she constantly experienced discomfort, she would always put a smile on your face. She will be greatly missed by many, both near and far.
Her grandchildren have chosen some of their favorite memories of their grandma to share.
Noah Louk loved getting cheeky hugs from grandma. Hailee Louk will always remember that her grandma was always nice, helpful, and kind. Summer Louk loved everything about her grandma.
Aubri Louk shares that her grandma was so funny and crazy. Silas Louk will miss giving her cheeky hugs.
Nora Louk will remember her grandma’s hugs. Drake Burnett shares that his grandma was always sweet and kind. Harley Burnett is going to miss going to her for cheeky hugs.
Go rest high on that mountain until we meet again. We Love you to the moon and back!
She is survived by her three children, Michael Louk (Alexandria) of Symsonia, Chasity Burnett (David) of Melber, Casandra Shoemaker of Waynesboro, Virgina; one brother, Burl Bridge of Craigsville, VA; eleven grandchildren, Noah Louk, Hailee Louk, Summer Louk, Aubri Louk, Silas Louk, Nora Louk, Drake Burnett, Harley Burnett, Ava Shoemaker, Kayden Ramirez-Florez, and Lillian Louk.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Louk, Sr.; her parents, Mary and Howard Bridge; one sister, Dreama Lea (Bridge) Gladwell; three brothers, Larry Bridge, Steve Bridge, and Gary Bridge; and one granddaughter, Holly Marie Louk.
A visitation will be held for Jacqueline Robertson on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in Jackie’s memory to Community Kitchen; 1237 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of Covid, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
