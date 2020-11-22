MAYFIELD — Jacky O’Neal, 70, of Mayfield, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Barnes Jewish Christian Hospital in St. Louis,Missouri.
He was a member of the Enon Baptist Church, a member of the Hickman County Mason Lodge #131, and a chief engineer, tow boat operator, retiring from America Commercial Lines after 42 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Rumfelt O’Neal; one son, Travis (Shannon) O’Neal, of Fulton; a stepson, Hunter Morgan, of Mayfield; two sisters, Jetty (Tim) Dixon, of Columbus, Judy Smith, of Russellville, Alabama; two brothers, Phillip O’Neal, of Mayfield, and Walton (Gayle) O’Neal, of South Fulton, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bunard and Bessie Draper O’Neal, and one brother, Jimmy O’Neal.
Private family services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Revs. Ike Murphey and Mickie Fowler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Clark Cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.