The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will be honored at the state level for its work on the group’s journal, the Kentucky Historical Society announced last week.
JPHS will be receiving the award for the pamphlet or other printed material — one of 14 awards given out during the society’s Annual History Awards, slated to take place virtually on Nov. 6.
“The (society) is honored to receive a Kentucky history award for our journal. Given all the excellent work being done in Kentucky, it is high honor,” JPHS president Bill Mulligan told the Sun. “Our editor, Jim Humphreys, has done an excellent job reaching out to potential authors, including students.”
Society vice president Richard Parker complimented Humphries and Mulligan on their work on the journal, as well as the contributing authors, saying that it “showcased our continued commitment to highlighting local history topics relating to the Jackson Purchase region.”
Essays in this year’s journal provided overviews of the Night Riders and their campaigns of intimidation in the area, the World War I exploits of a Sedalia native, the role of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in spreading the Lost Cause narrative, and oral history methodology showcased through the coursework of Murray State University and West Kentucky Technical and Community College students.
The journal is published by the society annually each July. Copies are housed in the Pogue Library on the Murray State campus and are available for research and public enjoyment. Editions of the journal cost $15 apiece and can be purchased through www.jackson purchasehistory.org, where other information about the society can be found.
This award is particularly auspicious for Parker, as he was presented the Dr. Lonnie E. Maness Award for most outstanding article from the group.
“Overall, I’m extremely proud of the progress the society has made in the past three years,” Parker said.
This will be the group’s third such honor in four years, Mulligan added.
“We hope more people will share the results of their work with the journal in the future,” he said. “This year we had several issues that focus on race that turned out to be timely and demonstrate the value of history in understanding current issues. That was not planned, but it was a nice benefit.”
