The newest volume of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society’s annual journal, volume 48 in the series, was published earlier this week, according to a Tuesday news release from the organization.
This journal collects four articles, two bibliographies, a short entry and five book reviews detailing aspects of the region’s history.
Morehead State University archivist Dieter C. Ullrich’s article covers the struggle during the Civil War for New Madrid, Missouri, and Island Number Ten in the Mississippi River. Both the town and the island were occupied by Confederate forces, who posed a significant obstacle to Union strategists’ goal of seizing control of the upper portion of the river. Ullrich draws on research to reconstruct the unfolding of Union troops’ successful efforts to force a Confederates surrender of the two territories.
David J. Wallace, a recent graduate of Murray State University, analyzes the attitudes of men, who fought in the First World War, from the Jackson Purchase area. The soldiers, Wallace points out, often vividly remembered non-combat events, and they sometimes expressed empathy for men in opposing armies. Not all soldiers, however, had the same experience in the army or expressed the same feelings about it. Resentment over the discrimination they faced from U.S. officers lingered among Black soldiers from the Jackson Purchase. Wallace’s article provides a more nuanced examination of soldiers’ reactions to their wartime experiences than many other scholars have provided.
University of Tennessee at Martin history professor Alice-Catherine Carls’s article focuses on Decaturville, Tennessee, native Preston Whitfield Rushing. Rushing served in a field signal battalion responsible for maintaining Allied communications networks during the final stages of the First World War.
An article by local historian Richard Dwayne Parker, an educator for the U.S. Forest Service, analyzes the role that Black slaves played in steamboat travel along the rivers of the Ohio Valley region. “Steamboat companies, he writes, often used slaves on their boats as cooks, porters, deckhands, and other capacities. Slaves sometimes escaped, when the boats docked at river port towns, such as Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Louisville. Parker describes the manner in which they got away, examines the efforts of pro-slavery whites to capture runaways and throws light on the attempts of sympathetic whites to assist slaves in their stab at freedom,” according to the news release.
The final installment in the articles section is two bibliographies of articles related to Jackson Purchase history published over the last 60 years in the Filson Club Historical Quarterly and the Register of the Kentucky Historical Society. Many of the articles address military or political topics, but several of them also deal with religion and the environment.
Copies of the Journal are available from the Jackson Purchase Historical Society, PO Box 531, Murray, KY 42071. The cost is $15.90 including postage and sales tax. Information about the society is available at its website jacksonpurchasehistory.org and on its Facebook page.
For more information, email billmulligan@murray-ky.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.