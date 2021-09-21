KEVIL — Jackie Shaffer, 77, of Kevil, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.

He is survived by one daughter, Kelly (Jimmy) Wray. One son, Glenn (Peter) Shaffer. Two grandsons, T. J. and Peyton Wray.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Duward Shaffer and Rosa Lee Shelton Shaffer.

Graveside services will be noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jared Hayes officiating.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com

