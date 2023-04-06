MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — The proposed annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District 38 into Massac Unit 1 was voted down during the Consolidated Election held Tuesday, April 4.
In order to pass, the yes-or-no question had to be approved by voters in both of the Joppa-Maple Grove and Massac Unit 1 school districts.
In the Joppa-Maple Grove district, 428 voted “no” to the annexation; 157 voted “yes” to the annexation. In the Massac Unit 1 school district, 772 voted “yes” to the annexation; 519 voted “no” to the annexation.
“We’re glad the people have spoken,” said Stacey Reames, spokesperson for Citizens Against the Annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove.
“I’m glad there was a good turnout, and the people have voiced what they want,” said Joppa-Maple Grove board president Danny Burnett. “That’s all we wanted — for people to say what they wanted, so we have direction. Now, everybody needs to come together to figure out what we need to do for what’s best for the kids in the future.”
The election had an 18.5% voter turnout as 1,917 of Massac County’s 10,361 registered voters participated. Massac County Clerk Hailey Miles said while it was a normal turnout percentage wise, the voter turnout in Joppa was higher than usual with around 500 of the village’s approximate 1,000 voters participating.
Miles said it will be two more weeks before Tuesday’s Consolidated Election is certified. Mail-in ballots were to be postmarked by April 4 and have two weeks to arrive to her office.
Unofficial local results for the remainder of Tuesday’s Consolidated Election ballot are:
• The City of Metropolis had one alderman position that was contested as there were three candidates for Ward 3. Incumbent Albert P. Wagner won, receiving 75 votes. His competitors Kenneth Parrish and Richard Corzine Jr. received 42 and 35 votes, respectively.
In the city’s other wards, incumbent Chuck Short received 38 Ward 1 votes; incumbent Brian Anderson received 119 Ward 2 votes; and incumbent Jeremy Holley received 234 Ward 4 votes.
• In the City of Brookport’s only contested alderman race, Greg Williamson received 33 votes to Bronda Jones’ two votes to become alderman of Ward 3.
The seats for Brookport’s other two wards were uncontested. Incumbent Colleen Bryant received 11 Ward 1 votes; and incumbent Debbie Workman received 14 Ward 2 votes. There was no candidate for the two-year term of Ward 1 alderman.
• All seats for the Village of Joppa were uncontested. For the unexpired two-year term for office of village president, Leslie “Les” Little received 106 votes. There were three openings for the office village trustee with three candidates running — incumbent Sue Sandusky received 98 votes; incumbent Angela Dummitt received 65 votes; and incumbent Betty Fry received 68 votes.
• The Massac County Unit 1 school board had three seats open with four candidates running. Elected were Kelly Jennings (895 votes), incumbent Mark L. Souders (931) and John I. Willis (828). Arthur Davis received 589 votes. Unit 1 is scheduled to hold a swearing-in ceremony at its next regular board meeting on Monday, April 24.
• The Joppa-Maple Grove school board had four seats open with five candidates running. Elected were incumbent Kevin Castleman (442 votes), incumbent Chris McGinness (446), Adam Tucker Harris (437) and incumbent Peggy McNeill (434). Incumbent Denise Meyer received 156 votes.
For some areas of Massac County, the Consolidated Election ballot also included offices for board members of surrounding school districts. These are:
• Century School District 100 board (vote for three to serve a four-year term): Keith Clark (Township 14S Range 1W) received two votes and Wesley Anderson (Township 15S Range 2E) received four votes.
• Regional Board of School Trustees for Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties (vote for not more than two): Shawn A. Tuthill of Williamson County received 815 votes and Louis I. Parker of Johnson County received 1,122 votes.
• Regional Board of School Trustees for Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties (vote for not more than two to serve a six-year term): Dean L. Rogan Sr. of Pulaski County received five votes and Lillian Milam of Union County received two votes.
• Regional Board of School Trustees for Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties (vote for not more than two to serve a four-year term): Roger Pfister of Jackson County received one vote and Geneva Elaine Bonifield of Union County received five votes.
• Trustees to Shawnee Community College District No. 531 (vote for not more than two to serve a six-year term): Deborah Shelton-Yates received 1,037 votes and Tiffany Schultz received 927 votes.
All of Tuesday’s results are unofficial and will be certified within the next two weeks. Swearing-in ceremonies are to be held then.
