Several gathered at the Massac County Courthouse on Tuesday night to view in person the results of the Consolidated Election. The election had a 18.5% voter turnout with 1,917 of Massac County’s 10,361 registered voters participating. All of Tuesday’s results are unofficial and will be certified within the next two weeks.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — The proposed annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District 38 into Massac Unit 1 was voted down during the Consolidated Election held Tuesday, April 4.

In order to pass, the yes-or-no question had to be approved by voters in both of the Joppa-Maple Grove and Massac Unit 1 school districts.

