MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — For a number of years, Joppa and Vienna high schools have shared classes, providing students the opportunity to take courses the other can’t provide.
At one time, it was Joppa students taking nursing classes at Vienna. More recently, it has been Vienna students’ involvement in the Joppa automotive program.
That exchange went to a different level Tuesday night as the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School District board continued its quest for information and insight from others in holding a special-called meeting with Vienna High School superintendent Joshua Stafford.
Three community members and Superintendent Vickie Artman listened as the board — member Kevin Castleman was absent — posed a variety of questions to Stafford.
“School boards always have huge decisions to make. It’s one of those thankless roles in every community,” Stafford said. “Education is one of the most important things any community does collectively. So how do you do that well and serve kids and families?”
Stafford noted he and Artman have had several discussions on expanding the schools’ shared classes program to “provide more opportunities for our kids.” Stafford explained how through partnerships with Shawnee Community College, Southeastern Illinois College and John A. Logan College, VHS is able to provide its students with dual enrollment courses that have allowed several students over the years to graduate with an associate’s degree along with their high school diploma. For others, those classes are a training ground allowing them to see what is doable.
“Small rural communities — what most of southern Illinois is — has a lot of hurdles in terms of getting students from the high school experience to a college-level experience,” Stafford said. “We’ve worked hard to stop asking (students) the question, ‘Where do you want to go to college?’ Really, the first question is, ‘What do you want to do for a career that’s meaningful to you and will provide for you and your family?’ Not all of those require college. I’m not anti-college, but I’m pro-career connectedness.”
Stafford noted that in today’s world no matter the job “there’s need for post-secondary training, but how do we get every young adult connected to a meaningful career path and acknowledge that all career paths are noble? How do we equip this generation to be the next group of moms and dads raising great kids in our community?”
Artman said the two have also discussed ways to save money and other things to think about in light of the 2022 closure of Electric Energy, Inc., and the district’s finances.
“God bless you all. It’s a tough seat. You’re not the only community enduring that,” Stafford said, using the example of the Shawnee Community School District. “Prior to lots of federal stimulus money, they had about one year financially to survive. That money has bought them time, but there’s a cliff — when that’s gone, where does your revenue come from to sustain that spending because there’s not a recurring revenue stream.”
School districts are funded by three basic sources: local property taxes, state funds and federal sources.
“We don’t know what the future holds,” board member Chris McGinness said.
Stafford said that is where the scenario game comes into play and there are several of those to consider.
“The most important thing you do collectively as a community is educate kids,” he said. “What is this community willing to look at for the solution? What are you willing to bear? Are there creative ways to decrease your expenses and still provide opportunities for kids? Two of the biggest expenses in any school district are staff and buildings. What are all those possible solutions where you still do the best job you can do for kids — providing what they need to be successful post high school?
“Change is a cuss word no matter where you live on the planet. Consolidation is just as taboo,” Stafford continued. “Consolidation is not one of those things that happens overnight. The quickest you could get it done is two years. And that’s a huge roll of the dice as well. But you have to be informed on that — what’s the timeline, is it realistic, is it feasible? Get rock-solid information to make your decisions on.
“School reorganization can play out in one of five ways, so there’s a scenario there. You guys have a lot of scenarios, possibilities and pathways forward,” he said. “You want to be in a seat where you’re informing yourself in detail of those scenarios — define them, ask how they play out and look at their pros and cons. It’s a big decision for your community how you guys move forward. You want all the information you can possibly get. Ultimately, the biggest consideration, no matter which of those directions you choose, is what’s best for kids in the Joppa school district.”
The board had a similar meeting last month with Goreville Superintendent Steve Webb. Artman said she and the board are open to similar meetings with others in the future.
“I hope these meetings provide knowledge and understanding of possible changes our district might be facing with the closure of EEI,” Artman said. “Knowledge is power. We want to make the right decisions for what is best for our students, staff and Joppa-Maple Grove community.”
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 6:30 p.m. May 17, in the Joppa High School library.
