Two new members officially joined the Joppa-Maple Grove District 38 school board on Monday night.
The oath of office was administered to new members Rachel Henson, Cory Willenborg and incumbent Danny Burnett, who were elected during the April 6 Consolidated Election.
The board voiced its appreciation to outgoing board members Gail Stubblefield and Stacey Reames for their years of service, 28 and nine, respectively.
Board officers were voted on as a first order of business: Burnett as president, Denise Meyer as vice president, Henson as secretary and Deanna Latha as treasurer.
Joppa High School’s Beta Club will be attending the national convention in Florida. The board approved their participation and a $2,500 contribution.
JHS will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14. Eighth-grade graduation at Joppa Junior High School will be held at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
“We must be cognizant of how we celebrate this time in a way that honors the governor’s request to wear a mask, be socially distanced and maintain a 50-person capacity limit for Phase 4-Revitalization guidelines,” JMG Superintendent Vickie Artman said.
The board voted to continue holding its meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the JHS library. However, its next meeting will be May 17.
In other business
• Approved the Consolidated District Plan for 2021-22, which is required to apply for federal grants.
• Approved the Wellness Policy Triennial Assessment, which addresses the district’s meeting of nutrition and activity needs of students during the school year.
• Approved food service bids.
• Renewed the annual Illinois High School Association membership agreement for 2021-22.
• Approved the re-employment of board treasurer Deanna Latha.
• Approved the employment of Lisa Davis and Lydia Hosman as instructional aides.
• Renewed the contract for bookkeeping services with Justin Miller through School Financial Services for fiscal year 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.