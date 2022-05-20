J & J Snack Foods announced Thursday it plans to acquire Paducah-based Dippin’ Dots for a reported $222 million.
In making the announcement, Dan Fachner, J & J Snack Foods president and chief executive officer, said Dippin’ Dots “aligns perfectly with J & J’s portfolio strategy by adding an iconic, differentiated brand that uniquely complements our frozen novelty and frozen beverage businesses.
“With this acquisition, we can further leverage our combined strength in entertainment and amusement locations, theaters, convenience and supermarkets to realize added scale, operational and go to market synergies and create new selling opportunities among an expanded customer base,” he said.
Dippin’ Dots uses an innovative and patented cryogenic freezing process to create unique “beaded” ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products. The company sells its products through national accounts, local accounts and a franchise network with more than 140 franchisees.
The company is headquartered in Paducah, along with a main production facility, warehousing, distribution and administrative offices.
The company also leases four additional frozen warehouses located in California, Canada, Australia and China.
J & J provides snack foods and beverages to food service and retail supermarket outlets. Some of its products include Superpretzel, ICEE, Slush Puppy, Minute Maid frozen ices, Funnel Cake Factory funnel cakes and several bakery brands within Daddy Ray’s, Country Home Bakers and Hill & Valley.
“The Dippin’ Dots team is thrilled to be joining the J & J Snack Foods family,” said Scott Fischer, Dippin’ Dots chief executive officer, in the new release announcing the move.
“As a leader in the snack industry with a number of iconic brands and a strong record of product innovation, we believe J & J Snack Foods is well-positioned to leverage our unique offering in the market and improve and grow the business going forward.”
Mark Fischer (Scott’s father) was the chief investor behind the purchase of Dippin’ Dots in 2012. Following the closing, expected to take place by the end of June, Mark and Scott Fischer will continue to own and develop Cryogenic Processors, LLC, a company engaged in the business of developing cryogenic processes and ingredients utilized in other industries beyond ice cream, including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and plant-based foods.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.