Pictures of a dog named Ethan have been circulating for the last week.
He was found restrained in a cage, starved, and dehydrated for weeks. Someone put him in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society. The person responsible won’t see serious repercussions under current law, but that could change.
Kentucky House Bill 57 expands on the definition of torture. If passed, it would make torture of cats and dogs a Class D Felony.
State Rep. Chris Freeland, a Republican who represents the 6th District, introduced the bill. The district includes Lyon, Marshall, and part of McCracken counties.
“I think it’s a very common-sense addition, and I know that I’ve seen the stories in Louisville and that dog Ethan, and it’s such a story and it’s such an easy thing to avoid from happening,” Freeland said.
Freeland said Ethan and so many other cats and dogs are the reason why House Bill 57 needs to be passed. The bill which has bipartisan support, adds the term “restrain” as a form of torture for animals.
“It’s just an added definition to that bill, it’s not a re-write, it’s not trying to do anything big,” Freeland said. “It’s basically just adding a definition of restraint to the torture bill that’s currently in place.”
There is concern the bill could be overlooked because it comes at a time when the state is experiencing a shorter session, trying to pass a budget because of the pandemic.
Longtime animal welfare advocates like Dee Robinson look at faces like Ethan’s and say the time is now.
“It really does shows just how cruel and wicked these crimes are, they’re not poor pet ownership skills.”
Robinson said the law needs to hold people accountable and make them think twice before committing criminal acts like this.
“This is not a long and laborious discussion, it’s just a definition and we’re hoping that this year will be our year, to pass the one bill, animal bill and it will be HB57.”
This is the second consecutive year the bill has been introduced. It’s sitting in the house judiciary committee waiting for a hearing.
There are other bills regarding the mistreatment of animals being pushed during this session, which concludes at the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.