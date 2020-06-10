The pandemic intermission at Paducah’s Maiden Alley Cinema ends this weekend as the art house theater opens Friday with adjusted health policies and a slate of popcorn classics on the schedule.
With the theater dark since March 15, MAC Executive Director Rebecca Madding is excited to turn the projector on again.
“Over the quarantine pretty much everyone has been watching movies at home through streaming, myself included, but there’s really nothing like being in the theater and watching a film on the big screen. That’s what movies are made for.”
The first weekend back is sure to be a dino-sized deal as the movie house has put together a celebration of Steven Spielberg — “Jaws” will be screened Friday and Monday with showings of “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial” and “Jurassic Park” on the docket for Saturday and Sunday.
“We just came out of a really dark period … and we just want (MAC) to be a place for people to come in and escape that and have fun,” Madding said.
Johnny Holt, film programmer and tech director for MAC, was over the moon when asked about the retrospective.
“Getting to put these films on the big screen after being dark for so long is just a dream come true,” Holt shared with The Sun. “(This is) a chance to give moviegoers the same feeling of being electrified themselves, to be excited about going to the movies again.
“It’s an honor as programmer to bring that joy to our incredible supportive patrons.”
While spirits are high at Maiden Alley about reopening, there is a healthy amount of caution as they move forward.
The pandemic-adjusted health precautions at MAC include the following:
• The theater itself will be sanitized before and after each showing, as well as being limited to operating at 33% capacity of its 114 seats.
• Every other row of seating will be blocked off and moviegoers will be able to social distance themselves within these. A MAC employee will be monitoring customers as they take their seats.
• Masks will not be required for customers though all MAC employees will be wearing both masks and gloves. All employees’ temperatures will be checked before starting their shift.
• Hand sanitizers will be positioned around the theater’s communal spaces for patron use.
• All popcorn will be popped pre-showing and packaged in paper bags to minimize food exposure. Only one point of sale and pickup for concessions will be used in order to make the cinema experience more contactless. Sneeze guards have also been installed at the box office.
“We’re sticking to the requirements from Team Kentucky,” Madding said. “We waited a week after we were allowed to open … but we just wanted to observe and be very sure that this was the right move.
“We didn’t want to be flippant about it.”
For more updates and showtimes from Maiden Alley Cinema, visit the theater’s social media channels or go to www.maidenalleycinema.com.
Across town at Cinemark the plan is less clear, though the theater is expected to open in the next month.
A statement from Cinemark’s corporate public relations department Tuesday announced that the chain’s reopening “will take place across four phases” — beginning on June 19 with some test theaters in Texas — with all of its theaters opening by July 10.
“Theaters will reopen with enhanced health and safety protocols, enforced physical distancing and staggered showtimes,” the statement read. “Immediately upon reopening, Cinemark will show library content at attractive ‘welcome back’ pricing ahead of upcoming new releases.”
Additional details, including the specific opening date of Paducah’s Cinemark franchise, are expected to be released in the coming weeks via Cinemark’s website.
