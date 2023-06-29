Summer is here and that means so is the meteorological phenomenon “heat dome” in the United States. Similar in how it draws national and internet media attention to its anomalous winter counterpart, the “polar vortex” — ridges of high pressure this time of the year is nothing new.
“Heat domes” can and often do produce substantial heat and humidity in the northern hemisphere. It is not uncommon for one to stay intact and move about the U.S. for weeks at a time before falling apart, and a new one forms. You may have heard, Texas has been sweltering with unprecedented heat the last few weeks.
The jet stream pattern has been quite erratic this June, from a multitude of factors, including the rapid development of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean. Many areas have had highly unusual severe weather in the southern Plains and Deep South this June, in part from the existence of such an impressive “heat dome” this early into the season.
Heat index values 120 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Texas were caused by this iteration of a “heat dome” — which now for at least two to three days, will move a few hundred miles to the northeast and impact the lower Ohio Valley and mid-lower Mississippi Valley.
Air temperatures locally will be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday to Saturday, with heat index values (factoring the humidity) 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher each afternoon. As shown in the image with this story, the core of the dome is located to our south.
In the summer of 2012, we were more directly located beneath the center of the dome, which led to a drier heat and not a crazy heat index. This spell, albeit short, is unique because it will be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit air temperature and very humid, which is hard to achieve.
When it pertains to climate change, while you cannot blame any one weather event solely on it — the fingerprints of broader climate change can be seen.
“Heat domes” — like the polar vortex, have always happened. But, like many things in atmospheric science, are becoming more extreme with time. There is some evidence to suggest that the duration and intensity of these “heat domes” is increasing.
The best explanation for that is because as the climate changes (warms) in the coming decades, jet stream patterns will become more amplified and “blocky” in nature. Meaning, air-masses will contrast with greater magnitude, and can sit in one place stagnant for longer periods of time (drought, excessive rains, etc.) depending on location in the northern hemisphere.
Excessive heat in the Paducah region is statistically much more likely to occur in July and August, not June. We forecast near 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Paducah on Thursday and Friday.
In Paducah itself, there’s only been nine days during June on record that were 103 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter. Records date to the 1930s.
We’ll see how hot it gets. Stay cool!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.