Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 98F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.