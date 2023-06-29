PADNWS-06-29-23 HEAT DOME GRAPHIC

Excessive heat in the Paducah region is statistically much more likely to occur in July and August, not June.

 WPSD Local 6

Summer is here and that means so is the meteorological phenomenon “heat dome” in the United States. Similar in how it draws national and internet media attention to its anomalous winter counterpart, the “polar vortex” — ridges of high pressure this time of the year is nothing new.

“Heat domes” can and often do produce substantial heat and humidity in the northern hemisphere. It is not uncommon for one to stay intact and move about the U.S. for weeks at a time before falling apart, and a new one forms. You may have heard, Texas has been sweltering with unprecedented heat the last few weeks.

