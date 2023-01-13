When Sherry Studdard’s husband, Jimmy, had heart surgery in September, accompanying complications put him in serious condition.
Since his last hospital stay ended in December, he’s been unable to leave their house on Little Avenue whether for medical or any other reasons.
“He’s not breathing good. He’s just getting really weak, and I couldn’t get him outside,” Studdard, 63, said Thursday.
Complicating matters, her husband, 65, needs an in-home x-ray, which requires wheeling the machine into the house — impossible without a ramp.
“It’s critical to him,” Studdard said.
But through a series of connections after calling a local church, Studdard made contact with the Reidland United Methodist Men & Friends Ramp Ministry, which builds handicap access ramps for free to those in need.
Volunteers constructed the ramp at Studdard’s house Wednesday — their 1,000th since organizer Joe Burkhead started building the ramps 27 years ago.
“I think we’re all aware it’s a milestone,” Burkhead said, but no one was toasting or christening the ramp.
Just like every ramp preceding it, Burkhead said, it’s not about numbers but about the humans in the homes they can serve by giving them access in and out.
“We don’t do it to make ourselves feel good, but you can’t help but feel good,” Burkhead said Wednesday.
The all-volunteer group builds the ADA-compliant ramps within a day, never charging for their service, though they accept donations.
The cost of materials runs from $300 for the smallest ramps to multiple thousands for the largest they built at a camp in Tennessee.
“What never changes is the joy of knowing that we’re doing the Lord’s work and we’re the instruments, and it doesn’t get any better than that,” Burkhead said.
Studdard said her husband has pined for outside air and trips downtown to the riverfront.
“It’s freedom for my husband, just to be able to get outside,” she said.
“People don’t understand. When you become captive of your own house … you’re like being a prisoner.”
While Studdard felt frustration, not knowing where to get help, she said she’s now determined to refer anyone needing ramp access to the ministry.
“They’ve been such a blessing,” she said.
“You can’t even fathom the way you feel when somebody comes and runs to save you. That’s what they’re doing.”
