Breakfast

The closing Eighth of August celebration event took place Tuesday in Paducah with the emancipation breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center.

 BLAINE MCDONALD

The closing Eighth of August celebration event took place Tuesday morning in Paducah with the emancipation breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center. It’s an annual tradition that brings people together for one last time before they part their separate ways.

Brittany Crim-Freeman, chair of the breakfast, marked her sixth year cooking. She learned from influential women before her how important this meal is.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In