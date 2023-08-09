The closing Eighth of August celebration event took place Tuesday morning in Paducah with the emancipation breakfast at the W.C. Young Community Center. It’s an annual tradition that brings people together for one last time before they part their separate ways.
Brittany Crim-Freeman, chair of the breakfast, marked her sixth year cooking. She learned from influential women before her how important this meal is.
“It’s always on the 8th and it always ends the celebration, so you know we catch those that are going back home. ... The first part of traffic this morning were those going into the office. City officials will come out and get breakfasts. It’s just nice to be able to all sit down and commune together and just reminisce about the week,” Crim-Freeman said.
There were many laughs and memories shared Tuesday as people gathered at the community center.
Sheila Smith-Anderson has deep roots in this area. Missing the breakfast is not an option for her. Again, like many others, this is a tradition for her.
“It would be a sad day, if 20 years from now, this was just a memory, just something that you read about happened, rather than it still being active and it still being deeply rooted in the next generation,” Anderson said.
Anderson said there is a lot of hard work that goes into the preparation for all the events, but the breakfast is a very special one. The money raised goes back to the W.C Young Community Center.
“It’s about families coming back home. Those who moved away, those who didn’t want to move away and had to move away for jobs — who come back after retirement, to make homes, so it is about keeping the tradition alive,” Anderson said.
There was a wide spread of breakfast food and coffee. From eggs, to biscuits and gravy, to pancakes and bacon, most plates were clean. The hard work was enjoyed by many.
“Today was kind of a memory for me. Just with the theme, ‘I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams,’ just them passing down that tradition of ‘You gotta get here early,’ ‘You gotta get this going,’ ‘This is a favorite item,’ and then you know, just finding what people like, and just adding onto it each year,” Crim-Freeman said.
