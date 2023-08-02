“Whenever you got all that good food in front of you, it’s amazing how quickly a crowd quiets down.” That’s according to Bryan Atkins, who’s been helping prepare food for the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic since he was eight years old.
Now entering its 143rd year, Atkins said the church picnic draws between 7,000 and 10,000 people per year to the small Kentucky town of Fancy Farm. Among them are always some of Kentucky’s major political hopefuls, who deliver passionate stump speeches in what is considered by some to be a rite-of-passage for the state’s politicians. It’s set for Saturday, Aug. 5, with some activities taking place on Friday.
The church website reads, “While each picnic brings something unique, they all have three things in common: hot weather, hot barbecue and hot politics.”
An old adage says you shouldn’t talk about politics, religion or money at the dinner table — but Atkins said St. Jerome manages to make it happen each year.
It takes a lot of food — and hands — to feed a crowd of thousands. That’s why Atkins said there are at least 200 volunteers helping with the food preparation alone. According to him, about 19,000 pounds of pork and mutton will cook for 24 hours ahead of the picnic, and the church will start selling it by the pound Saturday morning.
He said fried chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos, cotton candy, ice cream, homegrown vegetables and fresh, homemade desserts are also on the menu.
Atkins also said he’s only missed one picnic since he started helping at the age of eight, and he still feels bad about that absence. For him, it’s an opportunity to see old friends and family members he doesn’t get to see often. He said folks come back year after year, often setting aside vacation time to help their families.
“It’s more of a pride thing,” he explained. “I’m very proud of our small town for being able to do such a large event.”
Atkins said he’s also proud to pass the barbecue tradition along to his 8-year-old son, who’s excited to volunteer at his very first Fancy Farm Picnic this year.
“Once you’re old enough to hold a shovel or toss a piece of wood in the fire, then you get to come on out there,” Atkins said.
He stressed that there are activities for the whole family at the picnic, including games and prizes. He says it’s a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones.
Proceeds from the event’s $15 meal tickets will go toward funding the church’s everyday expenses, mission trips and charities. It’s a cause that holds a special place in his heart — especially since he met his wife at St. Jerome.
“We started flirting in the back of the church,” he joked. Now, they both attend regularly with their kids and he hopes to see it continue to grow.
Atkins was born and raised in Fancy Farm and he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon. He feels a special connection with the community — something he says is hard to come by. He will volunteer at the Fancy Farm Picnic for as long as he’s able, even if that means cooking at 80 years old. He hopes one day to be like his Uncle Eddie, a man who he describes as running the whole show.
“Eddie will be 77 this year. So, he’s still out there directing traffic and telling us what to do. And if Eddie says jump, we just say, ‘Yeah right.’ ”
