“Whenever you got all that good food in front of you, it’s amazing how quickly a crowd quiets down.” That’s according to Bryan Atkins, who’s been helping prepare food for the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic since he was eight years old.

Now entering its 143rd year, Atkins said the church picnic draws between 7,000 and 10,000 people per year to the small Kentucky town of Fancy Farm. Among them are always some of Kentucky’s major political hopefuls, who deliver passionate stump speeches in what is considered by some to be a rite-of-passage for the state’s politicians. It’s set for Saturday, Aug. 5, with some activities taking place on Friday.

