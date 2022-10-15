We’ve come far with these deer, pilgrims.
Younger people with less time for perspective take whitetails for granted. If you don’t care about such things, deer are just something that you risk hitting on the highways anyway. But some good while ago, the very presence of deer was kind of a marvel.
I recently initiated another season of archery hunting for deer. Getting out all my fingers and toes, I calculated that it is my 45th season of bowhunting for the venison critters. On this first outing of the year, I was fortunate enough to observe four antlered bucks. Each filtered by my elevated tree stand post and presented potential shot opportunities at ranges from about 8 to 18 yards.
As younger bucks, all were allowed to go their way none the wiser of the boogeyman lurking 18 feet up that sweet gum. Later, I’ll probably regret passing an 8-pointer. There have been entire seasons when I never saw one that good.
Thinking back, at the time I started bowhunting, I had never seen four antlered bucks total in all my experiences.
Disregarding history, many folks forget that white-tailed deer were one of those species that largely was eliminated hereabouts. From the late 1800s through the middle of the 20th century, most counties in our region essentially had no deer. None.
The idea of deer hunting hereabouts was silly when I was growing up. Unless they were to travel, squirrels or rabbits had to satisfy the aspirations of hunters in those days.
Right about 1960 and shortly afterward, I did get a glimpse of other possibilities. I was exposed to archery deer hunting in the old Kentucky Woodlands National Wildlife Refuge, the smaller forerunner of Land Between the Lakes. A few remnant surviving whitetails and a contingent of exotic fallow deer there supported an extremely limited amount of bowhunting.
Somehow that didn’t click, seeming afar and so restricted. After all, deer were an oddity and seemingly unattainable at the time. A kid aspiring to hunt at that time might has well set his sights on elephants or tiger. We didn’t have any of those hiding in our thickets, either.
As time passed, however, the protection of game laws and the natural reproductive power of whitetails began to have an effect. In those rare places where deer survived, they began to grow their ranks. As these clusters prospered, deer began to broaden their range. They began to show up in places from which they had been extirpated for perhaps a century.
While the deer inadvertently waged their own comeback campaign, wildlife managers, recognizing the possibilities, jumped in with their own efforts over much of the country where whitetails had withered from past overexploitation, habitat losses and displacement by mankind.
In Kentucky, deer were trapped in isolated motherlodes, relocated and released again in whitetail voids. Later in the process, chiefly through the 1980s, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources staffers would rely on catch-transport-release of concentrated numbers of deer to effectively re-establish herds in places that had been without whitetails for decades.
The deer renaissance in Kentucky sort of snuck up on me. Coming of age, I suppose I might have been thinking of other things, but it dawned on me finally in the 1970s that at least some whitetails were back and there could be some local possibilities.
My kid connection to archery and exposure to the previous generation’s bowhunting inspired a look at the renewed potential. While firearms hunting opportunities were then greatly limited, the archery hunting season was far more generous.
That nudged me toward the pipe dream of taking a deer with a bow. Then in 1978, the first deer I saw as I wielded a new Bear Archery bow in hand crumpled from an arrow through the lungs. That shaft was launched from a canebrake ground blind on family land where, before that year, I had never encountered a deer.
Since those early days of Kentucky’s “new” deer population, we’ve gone from a few locations of whitetail stragglers to having deer in every county. While we once had deer numbered in the dozens, we now have a statewide population that ranges in estimated strength from, say, 850,000 to one million in most years of modern times.
Going back 30 or 40 years, regulations were set to protect and grow deer numbers. Hunting seasons then were regulated to benefit sportsmen, whose license dollars support deer management, without significantly setting back deer numbers. After all, deer were still being stocked to re-established herds in some areas then.
Nowadays, there still are regulations and hunting restrictions to protect the deer, but greater concerns presently are that hunters harvest enough deer to keep them in check. There is more thought given toward restraining whitetail numbers than growing them.
Some eastern Kentucky areas, because of habitat differences, still are deemed places where managers would like more deer. However, most of the state has left that stage. Much of it, like all of far western Kentucky, is designated as “Zone 1,” where hunters can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer. Biologists would prefer more hunters kill more doe deer as a means to actually reduce the overall herd in Zone 1 counties.
Some 45 archery seasons ago, as I hunkered in the cane, waiting for an almost-mythical animal to stand in front of a hopeful, arcing, broadhead-tipped shaft, I couldn’t have imagined the ride on which the deer were about to take me.
