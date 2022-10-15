PADNWS-10-15-22 ODRS DEER STATUS - PHOTO

A few decades ago, the thought of deer being plentiful in surrounding habitats would have been absurd.

We’ve come far with these deer, pilgrims.

Younger people with less time for perspective take whitetails for granted. If you don’t care about such things, deer are just something that you risk hitting on the highways anyway. But some good while ago, the very presence of deer was kind of a marvel.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

