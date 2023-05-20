The Kentucky game species that supports the most hunting days of any is up for its spring bonus offering.
Today brings the opening of Kentucky’s spring squirrel season. As is now standardized, the statewide season opens on the third Saturday of May and runs for four weeks, this year May 20-June 16.
The scheduling plugs in spring squirrel season close on the heels of Kentucky’s spring turkey season. For the sportsman that needs a hunting mission, spring squirrels assure that one won’t have to go but a few days without a game season in effect. Spring gobbler hunting wrapped up May 7.
Looking at Kentucky historically, squirrels used to be hunted virtually year-round. It was only with “modern” regulations over much of the 20th century that squirrel season was dialed back to run from late summer until mid-winter.
Only in relatively recent decades did Kentucky wildlife biologists support reinstituting spring hunting, beginning with brief and limited experimental hunting stints that confirmed an annual spring season would have no detrimental effect on squirrel populations.
Other than specific dates, regulations for Kentucky’s spring season are the same as for the conventional squirrel season that nowadays opens on the third Saturday in August and continues through February. Chief among those is the daily bag limit of six squirrels and a possession limit of 12 squirrels after two or more days of hunting.
Hunters can choose from a variety of weaponry in their squirrel pursuits: shotguns (no larger than 10 gauge) with shotshells loaded with shot as large as No. 2, rimfire rifles and handguns, .410 handguns, muzzleloading rifles and shotguns, archery gear, crossbows, and pneumatic rifles or handguns firing pellets of .177, .20 (5mm), .22 or .25 caliber.
Dogs can be used by squirrel hunters, and for a certain set of sportsmen out there, that’s a big attraction for squirrel hunting whenever it’s done.
Shooting hours, as always, are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.
Spring squirrel hunting is always a little confusing because it lacks a clear directive of where to hunt. At the beginning of the late summer season opener, hunters typically seek out early ripening hickory nuts. Hickory trees with those often become a focal point for squirrels seeking food at that point in time.
During this time of the spring, squirrels have plenty of food options, but they have none that are particularly dominant and serve to concentrate the limb-leaping critters. If there is a food resource that comes to the top of squirrel menus at present, it might be berries on a mulberry tree. Squirrel hunters who are aware of mulberry trees in their hunting area should check them out.
Otherwise, it’s a good time to revisit those places where there were plenty of nuts and lots of squirrels feeding on them last fall. Go back to some of those areas and keep eyes and ears open for signs of squirrel activity. Bushytails that survived the past winter there shouldn’t have wandered far.
Too, the timing of the spring squirrel season takes advantage of one of two annual squirrel “recruitment” periods. Now, as in a time in September, is when a new crop of young squirrels has matured and left the nest to feed along with their elders.
The emergence of the young squirrels that we the result of winter breeding gives the overall bushytail population a significant boost. That pulse in the numbers helps ensure that hunter harvest of squirrels will have no significant impact on the species.
• • •
There are new “red dogs” among the herds at the Land Between the Lakes’ Elk & Bison Prairie.
Those rusty-colored youngsters are freshly born bison calves, offspring of the adult buffalo that share the 700-acre, drive-through wildlife viewing area with elk. Both bison and elk are native species in the region and the big herbivores live wild, including reproducing, in the high-fenced prairie area.
New buffalo calves serve as an added draw to the Elk & Bison Prairie, which already is the most-visited of all LBL attractions. The baby boom interest can be expected to grow as elk calves are born in weeks to come.
For now, the red dogs, as the youngest of bison are called, create unique viewing. But they also present greater safety concerns in the event that prairie visitors don’t heed restrictions and recommendations.
Visitors are cautioned to especially respect the large animals in the area when mothers are highly protective of new calves. It is always proper visitor procedure to remain safely in vehicles when bison or elk are nearby. It is even more essential when bison or elk mothers with young are in the neighborhood.
Especially with bison, the big animals may seem to disregard human traffic in vehicles. A human on foot, particularly in the presence of baby bison, would be risking one’s wellbeing.
Visitors in the drive-through area can only traverse the looping route in an enclosed vehicle. The reason that motorcycles and bicycles are prohibited is because riders’ safety would be at risk. Bison often block visitor traffic and mingle closely with vehicles — not because they are friendly but because they don’t fear people or their vehicles.
Visitors can leave their vehicles when the large animals are in the distance, but in close proximity they should remain safely inside their automotive shelters. If outside and bison approach, visitors should retreat into their vehicles.
In no case should one approach a buffalo. This is even more critical when a mother bison has a calf that she sees as vulnerable to imposing people.
Injuries have occurred when people on foot have allowed buffalo to get too close or have gone toward them to take photos or, for Pete’s sake, to pet them. They don’t want to be your pals, so don’t try to pet the big animals unless you want to be gored, hooked and thrown through the air or stomped into a sort of prairie pudding.
Put it like this. In Yellowstone National Park where there is free-range presence of both bison and grizzly bears, it is buffalo, not the bears that pose the most dangers and inflict the most injuries.
Go see the baby bison but do it safely and don’t crowd or taunt their elders.
The Elk & Bison Prairie is open to visitors daily from dawn until dusk.
