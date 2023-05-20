PADNWS-05-20-23 ODRS SPRING SQUIRRELS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Spring squirrels aren’t concentrated on particular food sources, but there are more of them right about now.

The Kentucky game species that supports the most hunting days of any is up for its spring bonus offering.

Today brings the opening of Kentucky’s spring squirrel season. As is now standardized, the statewide season opens on the third Saturday of May and runs for four weeks, this year May 20-June 16.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

