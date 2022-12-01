Anger. Forgiveness. Memory. Suppression. Grief.
Emotions associated with trauma can have a complicated relationship with each other, and those who experience traumatic events may all process their feelings differently. Healing and progression for one may not look the same as it does for another, according to Janice Schofield.
“I don’t think we’re born wired to deal with trauma,” Schofield said Wednesday, reflecting on her experience following, and the 25 years since, the Heath High School shooting.
“When somebody has experienced (trauma), they’re different afterward, and they’re different for the rest of their lives.”
Twenty-five years ago, when Schofield was a young counselor working at a local hospital, school shootings in America were not the much more frequent occurrence and ever-present fear they are today.
On Dec. 2, 1997, the day after Michael Carneal opened fire at the high school, killing three and injuring five, Schofield and a small team of counselors responded to the school to make themselves available for students.
Therapists spoke with students and helped them with art projects to process their thoughts, but that one day was largely the extent of their involvement, according to Schofield, who now works for Four Rivers Behavioral Health, based out of McCracken County High School.
“That was pretty much it. Then it was back to school as normal.”
In the decade and a half since, trauma has become a more deeply studied field, and school shootings more frequent.
Nearly five years ago, when Gabriel Parker killed two and injured 14 more at Marshall County High School, teams of counselors were available for students, families, teachers and staff even years following the tragedy.
“It just never goes away,” Schofield said of the effects from trauma, adding that some of those effects can take time to manifest, whether triggering sounds or events, impacts to social and family lives or deep internal thought processes.
The effects of trauma are much more long-lasting than previously realized, she said.
“It’s more like ripples in a pond. It happens in waves sometimes.”
And while some may have expectations for how quickly they or others will heal from traumatic events, either expecting forgiveness or continued anger or other coping mechanisms, Schofield said it’s important for people to understand themselves and what helps them.
She recalled a heavy emphasis on working toward forgiveness following the Heath shooting.
“I think for the kids at the time, I think it was more that they thought that day that they weren’t going to harbor anger … they weren’t going to allow that to stand in the way of anything that they wanted or needed to do in their life.”
But even with the idea of working toward forgiveness, Schofield said anger is perfectly natural and can be healthy.
“Anger sometimes gives people energy and it gets them moving in a direction … Once they get good and angry, they can make some progress at that point.”
Schofield said that, while the more limited resources available in 1997 were focused mostly on the students, she appreciates that the adult response to trauma is receiving more attention.
“The good thing with kids is kids are just so resilient,” she said, noting that protective factors like stability and structure at home and social support systems can help youth process their trauma in healthy way.
Schofield advised anyone dealing with traumatic experience to seek mental health care, and also to make a concerted effort to stay “really grounded in the present.”
“I don’t think time heals anything, but I think time helps.”
