OWENSBORO — It was in season 20 of the hit competition talent show “American Idol” where Fordsville resident Dakota Hayden was seen by millions of viewers performing Luke Combs’ ”When It Rains It Pours” in front of celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Now, the 19-year-old musician is gearing up for another milestone in his growing career with the release of his self-titled debut EP with the New York City and Jackson, Tennessee-based label No Reverse Records.
Hayden, who was raised on a 36-acre farm, said he was “always” singing around his family throughout his childhood.
He decided to take a leap of faith to perform in public when he entered “Owensboro’s Got Talent” competition around the age of 13.
“I went into the finale in that, and that’s when I met my vocal coach LaTasha Shemwell,” he said, “and that’s when it kickstarted everything.”
Hayden began taking guitar lessons at the same time he started working with Shemwell, eventually marrying the talents.
“I never put (the) two-and-two together until LaTasha told me to start bringing my guitar to vocal lessons,” he said.
From there, Hayden began performing throughout Owensboro before “finding my main groove” and expanding into other parts of the Commonwealth.
Hayden said his parents started encouraging him to audition for “Idol,” but he didn’t feel assured in taking that next step.
“I was kind of timid at first because I was still young at the time (at 17-years-old),” he said, “and I was just real nervous.”
But before Hayden made it onto the television screens, he ended up auditioning for the second season of the short-form online singing competition “Shine,” where he was crowned the winner at age 15.
He found the experience helped with his growth and comfort as a performer.
“I think that was probably the first (time) being in front of cameras, singing and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “At first I was real nervous, but as the contest progressed I just got more and more confident and ended up winning the whole thing.
“It was a very big confidence boost. … It definitely helped being in front of (the) cameras and being able to talk on the spot …. It kind of helped me out for the ‘American Idol’ experience.”
When Hayden auditioned for “Idol” in Nashville, he felt the show was “definitely a huge jump” compared to “Shine,” especially when he got in front of the judges who decided his fate of whether or not Hayden would advance to the Hollywood rounds.
“(The judges) were all very personable (and the experience) just felt surreal,” he said. “My heart was pounding at 100 miles per hour ….”
Hayden passed through to the coveted “Hollywood Week” before getting cut after his performance in the “Showstopper Round” and a sing-off against fellow contestant Dan Marshall.
He auditioned again the following year for the show, earning his “Golden Ticket” once again before being eliminated in Hollywood.
Though he didn’t make it to the live shows where the public could cast its votes, Hayden reflects on his “Idol” journey positively.
“I enjoyed every moment of both seasons,” he said. “I met all kinds of people and I’m still in contact with a lot of people I met on the show. I learned a lot — I learned just how much I love music and seeing how many people could relate to that feeling.
“It definitely helped me to pursue this even more.”
At the beginning of August, Hayden announced the upcoming release of his three-song debut EP titled “Dakota Hayden” — consisting of two original works and one song tailor-made for him by a ghostwriter.
Hayden is looking forward to putting out a project that gives music listeners a glimpse of him as an artist.
“I can put more emotion into these songs that are being released now,” he said. “It’s crazy to know that I’m being produced.”
And the success he’s achieved in just six years is something Hayden’s grateful for.
“Growing up, I’d always wanted to become a singer,” he said. “When I graduated high school, we all went back to our elementary school and they showed us a slideshow of what we had chosen to be when we got older, and mine was a country music singer.
“It was totally crazy to see because I totally forgot about that; and to see that I’ve gone that direction and (have been) pursuing that since that age and (looking) how far I’ve (come) — … I wish that little Dakota knew (what would happen).”
Hayden continues to find motivation following his musical path because of what it can bring to others.
“Music can change lives, because that’s what happened to me when I was growing up,” he said. “I remember hearing those certain songs and you get that warm and fuzzy feeling; and to know that music that people were making back then made me feel that way and just knowing that I can do the same thing for somebody — just one person — it just means the world.”
The EP will be available on Sept. 1.
