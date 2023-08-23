OWENSBORO — It was in season 20 of the hit competition talent show “American Idol” where Fordsville resident Dakota Hayden was seen by millions of viewers performing Luke Combs’ ”When It Rains It Pours” in front of celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Now, the 19-year-old musician is gearing up for another milestone in his growing career with the release of his self-titled debut EP with the New York City and Jackson, Tennessee-based label No Reverse Records.

