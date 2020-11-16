Danny Todd didn’t grow up wanting to be a cowboy or a gunslinger. On his family’s Carlisle County farm, there wasn’t much time to ponder what the future might hold.
“I didn’t have time to think about that. We had pigs and horses and cows and, of course the farm, too. I just didn’t think about it,” Todd said.
But a move to Florida after a few business ventures in his younger days and joining a local police posse unit cemented his passion for police work.
“When I got down there, it just hit me that I wanted to be in law enforcement,” he said. “It got in my blood.”
Now retired and a current resident of Golo in eastern Graves County, Todd’s path into policing wound from southern Illinois, where he and his brother opened a service station before selling that venture, to both of them touring the country with celebrity cars in the mid-1960s. It was then that he landed in Venice, Florida, just south of Sarasota.
There, an opening in the Venice Police Department piqued his interest. Being under the age of 21, he had to wait to apply for the job. However, the department had a horseback posse it would use to search for lost children, missing persons or bodies and Todd quickly joined it.
He eventually applied and was accepted into the police force, then was drafted to serve during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he went into the police academy to become a uniformed officer.
“I put all my heart into it,” Todd said.
After two years of uniform police work, Todd was promoted to detective and began working investigations in the growing drug trafficking scene of the Sunshine State. Doing undercover work during the counterculture time of the early 1970s, he and his partners picked up the moniker of “The Mod Squad,” referencing the late ’60s-early ’70s television show of young and hip undercover police officers.
“It was like ‘Miami Vice,’ ” he said.
One of their busts included locating a marijuana field in between runways of a south Florida airport. He said he and his best partner, Chuck Shepherd, were such a dynamic duo making busts that they gained an added name of “Batman and Robin.”
“I’d be laid out on tops of buildings and watch drug deals and call him to make the bust,” Todd recalled.
Todd enjoyed undercover work, where he would mimic a blind street beggar to get information on drug deals. “I’d walk around with my hat and old Army jacket with a cane, watching drug deals go down,” he said. “I’ve actually had people help me across street.”
It was during those undercover days in 1976 that his presence was requested by Santo Trafficante Jr., the most powerful Mafia dons of the time who oversaw organized crime in Florida and Cuba. Todd recalled the meeting took place in a restaurant in Tampa.
“These two guys walked me in the back room. I thought they’d frisk me and they didn’t, but I was armed too,” he said. “(Trafficante) starts talking and said, ‘You’ve got quite a reputation.’ I said I was just doing my job. And he said he understood and he honored that. Then he said, ‘Let me explain one thing. You’ve got your job to do and I’ve got mine. We will not bother the police.’
“He said, ‘I know you’ve made some pretty hefty drug busts,’ and said, ‘My people will not deal drugs, period.’ He said that was the quickest way to get the federal government involved,” Todd recalled. “ ‘If I catch one of my people doing it, we take care of business. We don’t bother families, but we take care of business.’ I put two and two together, but it was a cordial meeting and I walked out, no problem.”
Todd continued up the law enforcement ladder working various details from domestics to homicides. With transients, the hippie movement and motorcycle gangs in Florida, police work was much like the wild west mixed in with tales of West Tennessee lawman Buford Pusser. And at 6 foot, 4 inches and weighing 270 pounds, Todd could cut a figure to match Pusser or Dodge City Marshall Matt Dillon from “Gunsmoke.”
On one domestic call where the wife had stabbed her husband, Todd remembered the woman charging him with a butcher knife.
“She came out with an Old Hickory butcher knife and put it up to my chest. Wyatt Earp didn’t have anything on me then,” he said. “I put my .357 between her eyes and I said, ‘You push and I’ll pull.’ ”
His investigative skills eventually found their way northward to Georgia where he worked on a special unit for the governor, investigated corruption in the Georgia prison system involving inmates and guards, worked on numerous cold cases, and did some side work with private businesses catching fraud and waste.
After 42 years in law enforcement, Todd hung up his holster and returned to Kentucky. Looking at the state of policing today, he points to departments that are understaffed and underfunded.
“They could handle it if they have enough people,” he said. “Many police departments do not have enough people to handle what’s going on today.”
