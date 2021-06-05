BENTON — Beginning Tuesday, the Marshall County School District will begin the issuance of series 2021 school building revenue bonds for upcoming facility projects. The school board approved a contract, rent and lease agreement last week with the Marshall County School District Finance Corporation, which will administer the bond sale.
Kentucky school districts are not allowed to enter into long term debt that extends past the end of the fiscal year, resulting in the finance corporations as an entity to channel funds.
The agreement will allow the district to lease the bonds from the finance corporation and will make the bond payments on behalf of the corporation. The bonds are 20-year bonds and the amount sold is to not exceed $2,850,000.
Those funds will pay for the upcoming roof replacement projects at Benton Elementary, Central Elementary and the central office, and the renovations and improvements at Marshall County High School and the Technical Center.
Also at the meeting, one staff member and four students were recognized for their achievements. Dawn Hopkins-Lewis, a teacher at Benton Elementary, is a National Certified Teacher. Recent 2021 graduates Kiefer Court and Chloe Newton were recipients of the J. Burnett Holland Scholarship. Recent 2021 graduate Karly Jones was recognized for her regional, state and national speech competition achievements and being awarded two of the University of Louisville’s most prestigious scholarships. Incoming senior Jackson Boone was recognized for American Legion National High School Oratorical Scholarship contest.
The board also approved using the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental school year pursuant to Senate Bill 128 that was signed in March. The bill allows students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade to repeat last year’s course work or supplement courses this year after taking them last year. Director of Pupil Personnel Patricia Greer told the board there are 12 students signed up for the supplemental year and two more are undecided.
The board also approved the following:
• Treasurer’s report.
• Fiscal Year 2021-22 salary schedule.
• Bids for instructional/office supply vendors for FY21-22.
• Audit contract for FY20-21 with Kim Ham, CPA, in the amount of $17,500.
• FY21-22 tentative budget.
• Athletic training services for FY21-22 with Atlas Physical Therapy in the amount of $25,000.
• The hiring of nine districtwide reading and math/instructional coach positions — six for elementary schools, one for each middle school and one for the high school — using ESSER II funding.
• The hiring of a mathematics academic position that will focus on third through eighth grades.
• The hiring of four districtwide mental health counselor positions — one for Benton, South Marshall and Jonathan Elementary; one for Central, Calvert City and Sharpe Elementary; and two that will split time between the middle schools and the high school.
• The hiring of a gifted and talented position that will focus on the elementary schools.
• A trauma approach plan.
• A bid date of June 15 at 1 p.m. for bus driver drug test services, transportation supplies, paving, carpet, flooring, ceiling tiles, fencing, linen services and fire extinguisher services.
