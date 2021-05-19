Capt. Michael Alvey, Illinois State Police District 22 commander said the ISP will conduct two safety patrols in Massac County during May.
Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols allow the ISP to focus on fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities: driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, and distracted driving.
“The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws,” Alvey said.
Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30% of traffic deaths in Illinois. Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35% of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50% of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.
“Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up,” Alvey said. “Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.”
ISP has released the results of its March roadside safety check, which was conducted from late night March 13 to early morning March 14 at the U.S. Hwy. 45 and Devers Road intersection in Metropolis. A total of 19 written warnings were issued with 21 total citations/arrests made for the following violations: three other/alcohol drug citations, one occupant restraint offense, seven registration offenses, 12 driver’s license offenses and 10 insurance violations.
