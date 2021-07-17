The McCracken Fiscal Court passed a resolution Monday declaring McCracken County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
However, the commissioner who brought up the resolution did not intend to name the county as a sanctuary, at least in the sense that the word is generally taken.
Commissioner Jeff Parker brought up the resolution at the fiscal court’s Monday meeting, although it was not on the agenda.
“It basically means that the three commissioners of the fiscal court — we stand behind the Second Amendment and what it stands for,” he told The Sun on Wednesday. “We ask that the federal laws be followed and not changed, the state laws be followed and not changed and the local laws be followed and not changed.
“The sanctuary part — that’s the part of not changing. We ask that it not be changed, that it be a sanctuary for what it is, the Second Amendment. We don’t want anything to change.”
When he was told that a sanctuary is a place of refuge and protection or immunity from law — as sanctuary cities limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents in order to protect low-priority illegal immigrants from deportation, while still turning over those who have committed serious crimes — Parker said that was not the intent of the resolution.
“Oh, no,” Parker said. “Nothing like that.”
Asked how the resolution would affect McCracken County, Parker said as long as the laws don’t change, there wouldn’t be any effect.
“We’ve got a resolution, which has no binding effect,” he said. “It just basically says what we as commissioners stand for, and we stand for the Second Amendment, and we want McCracken County to be a refuge or sanctuary for people who believe in the Second Amendment and stand behind it. We don’t want it to change.”
The issue was discussed at a January 2020 fiscal court meeting and no action was taken on it then, as Judge-Executive Craig Clymer deemed it unnecessary.
“We are supporters of the Second Amendment. We’re supporters of all law,” he said at the time. “You don’t need to try to convince us to be behind the Second Amendment.”
Parker said since then, he has been trying to find other ways to show support for the Second Amendment. He said Attorney General Daniel Cameron came up with a ruling a few months ago regarding resolutions showing support of the Second Amendment.
On the attorney general’s website was an opinion issued in February 2020 that stated resolutions that show support for the Second Amendment do not violate Kentucky Revised Statute 65.870, which forbids local firearms ordinances.
“We had a really light meeting Monday night, and I decided to bring it up,” Parker said. “I thought the timing was good, and the attorney general’s ruling had been out for a few months, and nobody was jumping up and down on it.
“There was no particular reason why it was done; I just decided it was time for me to say something.”
Parker said there were just a handful of counties that had not declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries, citing a map he saw, likely on sanctuarycounties.com.
That map shows the counties that are either Second Amendment sanctuaries or who have passed pro-Second Amendment resolutions as of March 1. Counties that had not passed resolutions included Ballard, Daviess, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Hardin and Jefferson.
Clymer did not vote on the resolution at the Monday meeting, calling it “superfluous.” Speaking to The Sun on Wednesday, he reiterated his belief that the resolution was unnecessary.
“It has no legal authority whatsoever,” he said. “I think, mainly, what it does is it puts us in step with the vast majority of the other counties in Kentucky that joined it.
“I really wasn’t supportive of it because it has no binding authority. The United States Constitution demands it, and what we think about it one way or another is of no consequence.”
Clymer clarified that because he was against formalizing support of the Second Amendment in a resolution does not mean that he opposes the right to keep and bear arms.
“We support it — both as a legal principle and in practice — as do, I think, the majority of people in our community,” he said. “It’s just taking that official action is just more of an optic to people that we support the right to keep and bear arms.
“The reason I say it’s superfluous is it’s guaranteed by the United States Constitution and a long, long list of federal case law. As a matter of legal principle, what the County of McCracken thinks about it is just inconsequential.”
Clymer said there are people who have expressed an interest in supporting the Second Amendment and who are concerned that the government will try to infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms.
“I’ve told the commissioners that if they feel so strongly about it, I won’t oppose it again,” he said. “We could do it, and maybe it’ll put (the issue) to bed.”
Clymer said he didn’t like the use of the word “sanctuary,” as its meaning is not clear in the resolution.
“What does it mean, if a higher government level intends to take some action, that people can flow into McCracken County and have protections?” he asked. “No, it doesn’t mean anything of the sort.
“I think that it’s just a term that’s been used in many of (the other resolutions). I think those same people that have the concern about the infringement liked the term ‘sanctuary.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.