IRS extends tax return deadlines for tornado survivors

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that survivors of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes that impacted Kentucky over the weekend will have some extra time to file their taxes. This action comes following FEMA’s major disaster declaration.
Those who live or own a business in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor or Warren Counties and were impacted by severe weather will now have until May 16, 2022 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. This includes individual, corporate, and estate and trust income tax returns, among others.
The IRS said it automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.
The IRS will waive the usual fees and request for copies of previously filed tax returns for affected taxpayers. Taxpayers who need this information should fill out Form 4506 (Request for Copy of Tax Return) and put the assigned disaster designation “Kentucky, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes” in bold letters at the top of the form, or Form 4506-T (Request for Transcript of Tax Return) and submit a completed form to the IRS.
The new deadline applies to certain tax returns, including income tax returns, that originally had a deadline between Dec. 10 and May 16. It applies to the quarterly estimated tax payment, normally due on Jan. 18 and April 18 and to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 18, 2022. According to the IRS, this means taxpayers can skip making their Jan. 18 payment for the quarterly payment and excise tax returns, and instead include it with their 2021 return.
The new deadline also applies to partnership returns, S corporation returns, trust returns, estate transfer returns, gift tax returns, generation-skipping transfer tax returns, annual information returns of tax-exempt organizations, and employment and certain excise tax returns
Affected taxpayers that have an estimated income tax payment originally due on or after Dec. 10 and before May 16 will not be subject to penalties for failure to pay estimated tax installments as long as payments are made by May 16.
Currently, the postponement of filing and the payment of taxes does not apply to information returns such as the W-2, 1094, 1095, 1097, 1098 or 1099 forms.
Taxpayers who are not in the covered disaster area but had records necessary to meet a tax deadline are also entitled to relief. Additionally, all relief workers affiliated with recognized government or charity organizations assisting with relief in the area, and any individual visiting the area who was killed or injured as a result of the disaster, are entitled to relief.
Affected taxpayers in a federally declared disaster area have the option of claiming disaster-related casualty losses on their federal income tax return for either the year in which the event occurred, in this case 2021, or the year prior, in this case 2020. Individuals may deduct personal property losses that are not covered by insurance or other reimbursements. Affected taxpayers claiming the loss on a 2021 return should put in the disaster designation “Kentucky, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes,” in bold letters at the top of the form. The IRS said these taxpayers should include the FEMA disaster declaration number, DR-4630-KY, on any return.
More information is available at IRS.gov.
