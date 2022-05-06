Runners will be trekking through Paducah on Saturday as part of the Mercy Health Paducah Iron Mom Half Marathon, Relay and 5K.
The race will take runners through Paducah. Runners will start at the National Quilt Museum, then go down Jefferson Street. The route then goes through the Pines neighborhood, and continues on the Greenway Trail through Stuart Nelson Park and Noble Park. Runners then come back through Lowertown down Madison Street, and cross the finish line located near the flood walls.
There is also a 5K race option, along with virtual race options available.
The race starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, with an opening ceremony at the National Quilt Museum at 6:45 a.m.
Runners who have already registered for the race can pick up their runner items at the Julian Carroll Convention Center today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Runners will also be able to register on race day before 6:45 a.m. Runners can also register at paducahironmom.com.
The annual race benefits Family Service Society, Paducah’s second oldest nonprofit organization, which serves as a crisis resource for Paducah and McCracken County families. The organization serves over 4,000 families each year, director of business development Katie Howard said.
Family Service Society provides necessities like food, personal care items, clothes, emergency dental help, eyeglasses, utility assistance and prescription medication assistance.
Howard said the organization is now also helping families in need with rent payments, as the group noticed the need for rent assistance go up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard said this event takes collaboration from the whole community, including assistance from local law enforcement and fire departments, volunteers who help the event run smoothly and even those who live on the route who cheer on the participants.
Those who live or plan to travel along the race route Saturday morning should be aware of runners and volunteers in the area.
