Iron Mom

A large crowd of people run past the starting line on May 13 near the National Quilt Museum for the annual Mercy Health Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon, Relay & 5K. The event benefits Paducah nonprofit Family Service Society, which provides food, personal care items, clothing, emergency dental help, eyeglasses, rent and utility assistance and help with prescription medications.

 KELLY FARRELL | Sun file

The annual Mercy Health Paducah Iron Mom race in May raised more than $72,000 for the Family Service Society in Paducah.

The Iron Mom event raised about one tenth of the Family Service Society’s budget of $700,000. Although the annual race earned more than last year, its fiscal budget is bigger due to inflation and an increase in the number of clients. Last year, Family Service Society helped about 300 households per month and this year that number has almost doubled to 550 households per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In